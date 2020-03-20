For Nick Pasqua, basketball has always been the love of his life.
Throughout his days as a kid at Alcoa Elementary, to Alcoa Middle and eventually Alcoa High School, which he led to three state tournaments, Pasqua constantly had the sport on his mind.
Fast forward nearly two decades, and the 2004 Alcoa graduate has achieved his goal of being a college head coach. More notably, Pasqua is the architect of one of college basketball’s greatest Cinderella stories from the 2019-20 season.
When he was hired as head coach of the men’s team at Southern Wesleyan in May 2018, he inherited a struggling program that had played at the Division II level for four seasons. The school based in Central, S.C., went 13-98 before he arrived, and with almost the entire roster returning for the 2018-19 season, Pasqua had little room to add new players.
The Warriors went 2-26 in Pasqua’s first season, bringing their five-year record in Division II to 15-124 overall. By the end of the 2018-19 season, the team had seven players on the roster. None of them were taller than 6-foot-4.
One year later, Pasqua has a 20-win team that cut down the nets after winning the Conference Carolinas Tournament championship and clinching the school’s first bid to the NCAA Tournament.
“I think it was a surprise to everyone, but basketball is a sport you can change your roster and improve in a year’s time, especially with the transfer rules now,” Pasqua said. “I think everybody was surprised how quickly we became competitive. SWU was always a school they looked at on their schedule and thought it was a win.”
That changed dramatically last season, and it didn’t take long for the Warriors to show they belonged with the contenders.
After dropping their season opener to Flagler College, the Warriors bounced back the following night to beat Lander on a tip-in at the buzzer. One week later SWU started a four-game win streak and never again had more losses than wins.
The turnaround was sparked by the addition of seven newcomers, including six transfers who were on talented teams but wanted bigger roles.
With no success to point to or a sparkling facility to brag about, Pasqua tried to sell recruits on his dream and his vision.
“They really had no reason to believe us because of the year we had,” Pasqua said. “But they did believe in myself and my staff and thought this was a good place for them.”
Once the players were on campus, Pasqua began building one of the nation’s most efficient half-court offensive teams. The Warriors averaged 0.954 point per half-court possession over 2,348 possessions. That ranked No. 1 in the conference and No. 38 in all of Division II.
The offense was free-flowing, featured a lot of ball screens and led to an average of 11 made 3-pointers per game.
The Warriors emphasized man-to-man defense with the occasional 3/4-court press. They ranked second in the conference in points allowed per game (79.0) and second in rebounds allowed (32.0).
That style made SWU a top-of-the-conference team throughout the season and led to the No. 4 seed for the conference tournament.
The Warriors beat No. 5 Lees-McRae in the quarterfinals and then stunned No. 1 King – the school at which Pasqua played for four years and was an assistant coach for nine years – in the semifinals.
The Warriors beat King 92-77 after erupting for a 53-18 halftime lead. They followed that with a win over Belmont Abbey in the championship game on March 8.
Southern Wesleyan was set to play in the NCAA Tournament Southeast Regional on March 14 before the competition was canceled due to the coronavirus outbreak.
“It was hard to take,” Pasqua said. “When I saw the NBA canceled their stuff, I knew there was probably no chance (the NCAA Tournament) was going to happen. It was a long week...NCAA Tournaments are so hard to get to, especially when you have the turnaround we had.
“The guys deserved everything that was coming to them. We weren’t just going to be happy to be there. We felt like we had a chance to not just go but win a game or two. I felt like we were playing really well.”
The Warriors didn’t get a chance to keep their momentum going into their first NCAA Tournament, but they’ll have plenty to build on heading into the 2020-21 season.
They’ll lose three key players but will return a bulk of their production, and last season’s success likely will help recruiting. It’s a great spot for Pasqua to be in so early in his head coaching career, and the Division II level is one he embraces.
He gets to coach great players and spend more time with his family than he would if he was coaching at a high level Division I university.
“I thought about (basketball) all the time,” Pasqua said. “It seemed like a natural transition to get into coaching. I always thought I would go the high school route, but I was fortunate to start coaching at King.
“Coaching is college is hard to get into. Once I got into it I enjoyed it. You only have to worry about the basketball part. I was fortunate to get in the way I did and work my way up.”
