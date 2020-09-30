No Alcoa or Greenback golfers were in a position to accomplish their goals in the Small Class State Golf Championships after disappointing opening rounds, but both programs ended their seasons with a more respectable showing Wednesday at WillowBrook Golf Club in Manchester.
Bryce Barber and Zach Borden both carded lower scores on the final day of the competition. Barber shot a 14-over 86 after shooting an 87 on Tuesday to finish tied for 31st and Borden trimmed his first-round 91 down to an 87 to come in a tie for 37th.
“They both played a little bit better,” Alcoa coach Rob Daugherty told The Daily Times. “Both of those kids have played so much better all year long, but they just couldn’t find their swings this week.
“They’re still great kids, and I’ve been blessed to be around them. They’ve had a lot of success. I wish they could have ended better, but sometimes golf is like that.”
The Lady Cherokees shaved four strokes off their score, shooting a 187 to finish the program’s first trip to the state tournament with a fifth-place finish.
June Greene rebounded from a first-round 97 to shoot an 88 and finish 21st. The junior admitted to being intimidated Tuesday playing alongside Summertown’s Kaley Campbell and Adamsville’s Karson Adkins, both of whom finished in the top five, but she felt more in her element in a group with Claiborne’s Lucy Shockley, Stewart County’s Katherine McGee and Upperman’s Sydney Rodgers.
Greene posted a 7-over 43 on the back nine to start, highlighted by being one of four players to birdie the par-4 15th in the second round. She shot a 48 on the final nine holes Tuesday.
“I don’t even really know what happened here,” Greene said. “I was so excited and so ready for the two days, but then I messed up and it totally broke me. I came back out and shot a little better, so that was good.”
Freshman Lorien Sweet also looked poised to shoot below 90 after posting a 44 on holes No. 10-18 to start, but a 19-over 55 on the front nine negated a strong start.
“I think next year we’ll be a team to reckon with,” Greene said. “Lorien is super good for a freshmen, she just gets a little nervous. After this year, she’ll know what to expect, and I think we can both shoot in the 70s consistently.”
Barber was 10-over through his first eight holes but managed to cap his career with a performance more emblematic of his talent.
He birdied the 18th hole — one of two golfers to circle their score on the 348-yard Par 4 during the second round — and parred five of his final six holes.
Borden shot three strokes worse on the back nine (45) than he did in the first round (42), but made up for it with a much better performance on the front nine. He recorded par on six holes, and could have posted an even lower score of not for a triple bogey on No. 9.
“They are both great examples of how you should act when you face adversity and when you play well,” Daugherty said. “They brought a lot of leadership this year. We have two younger kids (Ryan Whitson and Riley Parsons) that played a lot, and they taught them a lot about how to act and how to react.”
