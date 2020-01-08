A whopping 13 football players from Alcoa and Greenback earned all-state honors from the Tennessee Sports Writers Association.
The awards come after the teams had dominant seasons and played all the way to the state championship game. Greenback fell to Lake County in the Class 1A BlueCross Bowl, and Alcoa defeated Pearl-Cohn in the Class 3A final for its record 18th title.
Alcoa had seven players named to the Class 3A all-state team, including four defensive players. It is a fitting nod for a Tornadoes team that registered 10 shutouts in 15 games, including the semifinals and the championship.
The defensive honorees were lineman Grey Carroll, linebacker Cam Burden and defensive backs Isiah Cox and Caden Tollett.
A finalist for Mr. Football, Carroll had 79 tackles, including seven sacks as part of 13 tackles for loss. He also had seven quarterback hurries and five blocked punts, one of which he returned for a touchdown in the playoffs.
Burden transitioned from the secondary to linebacker and had a standout season with 82 tackles, including 10 for loss, to go with three pass break-ups and two fumble recoveries.
Cox did a little bit of everything. On defense he had two sacks among 29 tackles, two interceptions, one pass defended and one fumble recovery. On offense he caught 13 passes for 303 yards and two touchdowns, rushed six times for 157 yards and two touchdowns and scored three punt return touchdowns.
Tollett had 59 tackles, five interceptions, three pass break-ups and two fumble recoveries.
Alcoa’s three offensive honorees were linemen Brackston Alford and Eli Mitchell and kicker Zeke Rankin.
Alford and Mitchell were named Co-Linemen of the Year in Region 2, and Rankin earned the Mr. Football Kicker of the Year award.
Greenback had six players named to the all-state team — quarterback Braden Carnes, wide receivers Holden Willis and Duke Stinnett, lineman Tyler Jeffries, athlete Wyatt Rutgerson and defensive lineman Derrell Bailey Jr.
Carnes became the second player in state history to throw at least 50 touchdown passes in a single season. He finished with 4,141 passing yards, 52 touchdowns and nine interceptions. He also rushed for 304 yards and scored five touchdowns.
Willis was named Class 1A Mr. Football after setting a state record with 28 receiving touchdowns. He had 73 receptions for 1,729 yards and rushed for four touchdowns.
Stinnett caught 50 passes for 1,182 yards and 12 touchdowns.
Rutgerson averaged 7.7 yards per carry on his way to 873 rushing yards and scored 13 rushing touchdowns. He also caught 33 passes for 559 yards and four touchdowns.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.