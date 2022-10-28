KNOXVILLE — An indicator of what keeps Alcoa on top year after year came in the post-game remarks of coach Brian Nix.
Asked about defense after the 37-0 win over Austin-East on Friday night, Nix first focused on the second half efforts of his backup units, which refused to give up the shutout the Tornadoes had forged in the opening quarters.
“Early in the year, I said I didn’t think we could get a shutout anymore, but I think we’ve developed some depth,” Nix said. “It’s always fun when you put in your younger kids, the other team keeps in their first team, and you keep them out of the end zone.”
The pride in the second-team efforts was clear, even though the underclassmen weren’t quite as dominating as the first-team, which limited Austin-East to minus-8 yards in the first half.
The Tornado offense could and mostly did score at will against the Roadrunners (3-7, 2-3 Region 2-3A). Alcoa (9-1, 5-0) scored twice before the Roadrunners collected a first down.
Special teams, the only weak spot visible during the mercy-rule win, gave Austin-East one scoring chance when a short A-E punt was inadvertently touched downfield. The aggressive Alcoa defense created a turnover on the next play.
When the Tornado offense finally was stopped and Alcoa was forced into the first of two punts on the night, a high snap on the next Roadrunner possession was snared in the end zone for a touchdown by junior linebacker Juwelz Scales.
“The last time I blitzed I got a sack, so I was ready,” Scales said. “I saw the ball go over the quarterback’s head and I just went after it and got on it.”
Defense provided the night’s final score, a safety on the second play of the second half. A deep kickoff from Ignacio Perez was mishandled, forcing Austin-East to start its offense at the 2-yard line. After one bobbled snap, A-E quarterback Juwaan Troutman tried to run wide but a host of Tornadoes collapsed on him, with junior Kaden Bogan credited for the loss and the final two Alcoa points.
The last Alcoa touchdown late in the second quarter also came from an unexpected source. Alcoa had run a hook-and-ladder play for a score against Knox West earlier this season, with Luke Cannon taking a short reception then lateraling to speedster Jordan Harris.
This night, Cannon took in the short pass from Zach Lunsford and shoveled the ball out to right tackle Lance Williams motoring downfield.
The 6-foot-4, 300-pound Virginia Tech commit , also referenced as perhaps the best athlete on the squad, rumbled the last 20 yards for the score that gave Alcoa a 35-0 lead at the break, setting up the running clock for the final two quarters.
“I like to have my hands down on the ground a lot better,” Williams told The Daily Times. “We ran it a bunch of times in practice and once we got it, we knew we were ready to run it. It’s crazy, I’ve never (scored) before. It’s really the same as other scores, to be able to celebrate a score as a team is just great.”
Defensive prowess was matched by the typical strong effort of the Alcoa offense, which totaled 286 yards, with 229 of those in the first half.
Zach Lunsford finished with seven completions in 10 attempts for 125 yards and Jordan Harris ran for 122 yards in seven carries.
Alcoa scored on its first possession with the final yard on a Harris 1-yard run. The big play of the drive was a 17-yard toss to Eli Owens who stiff-armed the first would-be tackler at the line of scrimmage.
Owens had two more receptions in the next scoring drive, scoring on a 12-yard slant pass fired from Lunsford.
Dawson Sweetland intercepted a Troutman pass after A-E enjoyed a long kickoff runback after the Scales fumble recovery. A bad snap from center pushed the Tornadoes back to the 2-yard line, where Harris cracked a 98-yard run called back by a hold. Not deterred, Harris broke a 74 yard scoring run two plays later for a 28-0 Alcoa lead midway through the second period. The Williams score with just over two minutes before the break led to the mercy-rule clock.
Austin-East padded stats in the second half but was unable to break the shutout, thanks largely to its third turnover ending a 15-play drive that reached the Alcoa 6-yard line.
Both teams enter the playoffs next week. Alcoa will host as the No. 1 seed from the region and Austin-East travels as the No. 4 seed.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.