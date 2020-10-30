MURFREESBORO — Shelby Knight’s teammates tried to embrace her Friday afternoon after she gave Alcoa its first lead over Valor College Prep with 20 minutes left in a Class A state quarterfinal match.
The Lady Tornado senior was not in the mood to celebrate.
“They were kind of wanting to storm me and hug me, and I was like, ‘No, no, this is not the end of the game,’” Knight said. “‘You have to keep playing.’”
Knight had reason to feel a little on edge. Alcoa got off to an uncharacteristically rough start against the Wildcats, allowing Valor College Prep to take a one-goal lead into halftime at Richard Siegel Soccer Complex.
Knight snapped the Lady Tornadoes out of their funk with a pair of goals, and they held on for a 3-2 victory to advance to the state semifinals for the fourth straight season. Alcoa (11-6-1) will play Signal Mountain (13-2-2) at 2:30 p.m. (1:30 p.m. CDT) today for a spot in the state championship.
“I’m thankful that we had the guts to play the second half and get a win, but it’s not the style of soccer we’ve been playing lately,” Alcoa coach Shane Corley said. “I just told them we’re very lucky to get out of that and be able to play tomorrow.”
Freshman Charlotte Tymon accounted for Alcoa’s final goal, which ultimately turned out to be the game-winner.
Alcoa had no shortage of scoring opportunities against Valor College Prep (7-4) — a third-year program making its first state tournament appearance. The Lady Tornadoes outshot the Wildcats 20-6. But many of those shots were directly to goalkeeper Brooke Ashworth, who also made her fair share of impressive saves to keep them off the board for 50 minutes.
Miscommunication and missed opportunities seemed to define Alcoa’s first-half performance. The Lady Tornadoes turned up the pressure in the final 12 minutes, during which they recorded five of their 10 first-half shots on goal. Ashworth thwarted every attempt.
“Most of (our shots) were at the goalkeeper instead of to the areas where you can score,” Corley said. “Maybe the frustration from not getting a couple goals caught up with them. I think if we’d gotten one early, it might have settled them in a little more.”
After a scoreless 38 minutes, a trip in the box by Alcoa set up Valor College Prep for a penalty kick. The Wildcats capitalized, with Karla Montiel burying a shot into the bottom right corner of the net.
Knight said she felt confident the Lady Tornadoes would straightening things out in the second half, but she couldn’t help but recognize that her soccer career at Alcoa could end abruptly if they didn’t.
“We had other opportunities to score, but it was a lot of pressure on me — my last round at state,” Knight said. “I was just thinking, ‘This could be your last game.’ I was also trying to calm down and just find the corner.”
Finally, Knight gave the Lady Tornadoes the spark they needed 10 minutes into the second half when Bonnie Lauderback couldn’t quite convert on a cross. Knight was in the clean-up position to hammer the ball home.
Knight put Alcoa ahead, 2-1, 10 minutes later when Lauderback found herself with the ball and swarmed by defenders in front of the Wildcats’ goal. She quickly adjusted and kicked it back out to Knight, who had the space to fire off a shot to the top right corner.
Still, Knight wasn’t comfortable. That is, until Tymon lofted a shot from deep that sailed just under the crossbar to put the Lady Tornadoes ahead 3-1 with 15:30 left.
“I felt more at ease with the third goal,” Knight said. “I was very proud of her. … She has a better foot than I do, so I’m very glad she could secure that third goal.”
Tymon’s goal turned out to be a crucial one when, with eight minutes left, Valor College Prep converted a long free kick into a goal when a collision kept goalkeeper Ella Murr from collecting the ball, and it bounced in during a scrum.
Fortunately, that didn’t cost the Lady Tornadoes an opportunity to rectify their back-to-back season-ending losses to Signal Mountain in 2018 and 2019.
“It’s going to be such a hard fight,” Knight said. “If we get it together, we should have a pretty even match with Signal Mountain.”
