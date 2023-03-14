Due to the combination of an entire offseason and the frigid temperatures outside, it was no secret why Alcoa took a while to get warmed up Tuesday.
Once the Lady Tornadoes did, though, there was no stopping them.
Trailing by three runs, Alcoa put up eight of its own in the bottom of the sixth inning, highlighted by an Adrianna King three-run homer, to take a lead it wouldn’t relinquish in its 8-4 win over Morristown West to kick off its season.
It wasn’t just a feel-good comeback effort, either. It was payback for what transpired between the two teams last season.
“We played Morristown West twice last year,” Alcoa coach Sarah Fekete Bailey told The Daily Times. “Both times, they bested us, and the last time we played them, they won on a walk-off hit. So our kids came out, I think everybody was a little bit cold on opening day, and our bats started out a little slow.
“But we just challenged our kids to compete at the plate, and they started seeing the ball better the second and third time through the lineup. We just put it together. I’m telling you, when our kids get rolling, our lineup is going to be dangerous this year.”
Olivia Emert began the rally for the Lady Tornadoes (1-0) during the bottom of the sixth by batting in King on a double. Emert later ran home to score when the ball got away from the Lady Trojans (1-1) at third base.
Gabby Burkhart brought home Halle Bailey on a single, then Dylan Jablonski smacked a triple to bring in two runs and give Alcoa a 5-3 advantage. Once King stepped to the plate, Fekete Bailey could have predicted what she would do next: blasting a three-run shot over the fence to cap the Lady Tornadoes’ sixth-inning comeback.
“Any time (King) comes to the plate with runners on, there’s potential for us to tack on some more runs,” Fekete Bailey said. “I was just really proud of us going pitch by pitch and getting baserunners on. When you’re down 3-0, you can’t manufacture too many runs. You’ve got to kind of leave it in the hands of the hitters. So I was glad we got some baserunners on when she came up.”
The Lady Trojans added a run in the final inning, but Lily Marsh ultimately shut them down on the mound after taking over for Burkhart in the top of the fourth, down 2-0.
She held her foe at bay while the Lady Tornadoes’ bats warmed up, staving off an offense that heated up itself with several key hits, including a solo homer, during the third and fourth innings and allowing Alcoa the time it needed for a deficit-annihilating rally.
“Lily played for us as a freshman, and then last year, she took the season off,” Fekete Bailey said. “We’re really glad she’s back this year. She came in, and even though it’s only her second season with us, she pitched like a pro and took over the moment. I was really proud of her.”
Alcoa took its first step Tuesday toward its goal of repeating as state champions after a sensational 2022 season, but that wasn’t on Fekete Bailey’s mind as her team left the field after staging its comeback over the Lady Trojans.
All she was focused on is how quickly her players can turn up the heat.
“I just hope that we get warmed up a little bit faster tomorrow,” Fekete Bailey said. “It’s going to be cold again.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.