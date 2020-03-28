Led by state champions from Alcoa and Heritage, the prep wrestling season was a successful one for teams in Blount County.

Forty-seven wrestlers qualified for February’s state tournament, and nine of them ended the season with a spot on the medal stand.

Those two champions were Alcoa freshman Lance Williams and Heritage junior Kerra Strevel. Both finished the season undefeated and were at their best at the state tournament. They headline this year’s Daily Times All-County team.

Here are all of this year’s honorees.

BOYS

106 pounds: Coen Lovin, Fr., Maryville

Record: 19-10

State qualifier...Region champion

113 pounds: Kainen Kyle, Soph., Maryville

Record: 25-17

State qualifier...Region runner-up

120 pounds: Zachary Teaster, Jr., Heritage

Record: 33-12

State qualifier...Region champion

126 pounds: Ryan Butler, Fr., Heritage

Record: 12-13

State qualifier...Region champion

132 pounds: Hunter Davis, Jr., Heritage

Record: 42-7

State qualifier...Region champion

138 pounds: Thomas O’Conner, Soph., Heritage

Record: 27-14

State qualifier...Region runner-up

145 pounds: Imran Saypulaev, Sr., William Blount

Record: 30-10

State qualifier...Region champion

152 pounds: Ryan Wimbley, Sr., Alcoa

Record: 47-7

Class A-AA state runner-up...Region champion...Four-time state qualifier...Three-time state medalist...150 career wins

160 pounds: Tre Jones, Sr., Alcoa

Record: 46-6

Class A-AA state fourth place...Region champion...Three-time state qualifier...159 career wins

170 pounds: William Carter, Sr., Alcoa

Record: 47-12

Class A-AA state fourth place...Region champion...Three-time state qualifier...104 career wins

182 pounds: Colby Sinclair, Jr., Maryville

Record: 36-5

State qualifier...Region champion

195 pounds: Kambell Brown, Sr., Alcoa

Record: 54-4

Class A-AA state third place...Region champion...Two-time state medalist...140 career wins

195 pounds: Thomas Stadel, Fr., Maryville

Record: 35-9

Class AAA sixth place...Region champion

220 pounds: Adrian Gumm, Soph., Maryville

Record: 28-9

State qualifier...Region champion

285 pounds: Lance Williams, Fr., Alcoa

Record: 34-0

Class A-AA state champion...Region 2 champion

GIRLS

103 pounds: Teagan Fisher, Jr., Alcoa

Record: 27-7

State tournament fourth place

112 pounds: Kerra Strevel, Jr., Heritage

Record: 14-0

State champion...Three-time state champion...Three-time region champion

119 pounds: Agnaee Zavala-Gonzalez, Jr., Heritage

State qualifier

125 pounds: Milla McNutt, Soph., Alcoa

Recorded 10 wins before season cut short due to injury

150 pounds: Daniella Espinoza, Fr., Alcoa

Won 10 matches

160 pounds: Briana Thompson, Soph., Heritage

Record: 14-6

State tournament fourth place...Region runner-up

190 pounds: Samantha Bresette, Soph., William Blount

Record: 4-8

State qualifier

215 pounds: Taylor Davis, Sr., Heritage

Record: 27-1

State tournament third place...Region champion

