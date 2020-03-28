Led by state champions from Alcoa and Heritage, the prep wrestling season was a successful one for teams in Blount County.
Forty-seven wrestlers qualified for February’s state tournament, and nine of them ended the season with a spot on the medal stand.
Those two champions were Alcoa freshman Lance Williams and Heritage junior Kerra Strevel. Both finished the season undefeated and were at their best at the state tournament. They headline this year’s Daily Times All-County team.
Here are all of this year’s honorees.
BOYS
106 pounds: Coen Lovin, Fr., Maryville
Record: 19-10
State qualifier...Region champion
113 pounds: Kainen Kyle, Soph., Maryville
Record: 25-17
State qualifier...Region runner-up
120 pounds: Zachary Teaster, Jr., Heritage
Record: 33-12
State qualifier...Region champion
126 pounds: Ryan Butler, Fr., Heritage
Record: 12-13
State qualifier...Region champion
132 pounds: Hunter Davis, Jr., Heritage
Record: 42-7
State qualifier...Region champion
138 pounds: Thomas O’Conner, Soph., Heritage
Record: 27-14
State qualifier...Region runner-up
145 pounds: Imran Saypulaev, Sr., William Blount
Record: 30-10
State qualifier...Region champion
152 pounds: Ryan Wimbley, Sr., Alcoa
Record: 47-7
Class A-AA state runner-up...Region champion...Four-time state qualifier...Three-time state medalist...150 career wins
160 pounds: Tre Jones, Sr., Alcoa
Record: 46-6
Class A-AA state fourth place...Region champion...Three-time state qualifier...159 career wins
170 pounds: William Carter, Sr., Alcoa
Record: 47-12
Class A-AA state fourth place...Region champion...Three-time state qualifier...104 career wins
182 pounds: Colby Sinclair, Jr., Maryville
Record: 36-5
State qualifier...Region champion
195 pounds: Kambell Brown, Sr., Alcoa
Record: 54-4
Class A-AA state third place...Region champion...Two-time state medalist...140 career wins
195 pounds: Thomas Stadel, Fr., Maryville
Record: 35-9
Class AAA sixth place...Region champion
220 pounds: Adrian Gumm, Soph., Maryville
Record: 28-9
State qualifier...Region champion
285 pounds: Lance Williams, Fr., Alcoa
Record: 34-0
Class A-AA state champion...Region 2 champion
GIRLS
103 pounds: Teagan Fisher, Jr., Alcoa
Record: 27-7
State tournament fourth place
112 pounds: Kerra Strevel, Jr., Heritage
Record: 14-0
State champion...Three-time state champion...Three-time region champion
119 pounds: Agnaee Zavala-Gonzalez, Jr., Heritage
State qualifier
125 pounds: Milla McNutt, Soph., Alcoa
Recorded 10 wins before season cut short due to injury
150 pounds: Daniella Espinoza, Fr., Alcoa
Won 10 matches
160 pounds: Briana Thompson, Soph., Heritage
Record: 14-6
State tournament fourth place...Region runner-up
190 pounds: Samantha Bresette, Soph., William Blount
Record: 4-8
State qualifier
215 pounds: Taylor Davis, Sr., Heritage
Record: 27-1
State tournament third place...Region champion
