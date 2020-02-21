FRANKLIN — There were less than 90 seconds remaining in his high school wrestling career and Alcoa’s Ryan Wimbley was shaken.
Whistled for penalty points twice in seven seconds, the senior stomped around the mat exasperated as he pleaded to his coaches that he didn’t know what else he could do.
What followed is a comeback they’ll talk about in Alcoa’s hallways for years to come.
Wimbley composed himself in the nick of time and found a second wind that he used to hammer a dominant five-point move in the final 25 seconds that netted him a 9-4 win over Nolansville’s Gavin Channell in the semifinals of the Class A-AA 152-pound bracket at the TSSAA state championships on Friday night.
The victory extends Wimbley’s career to the final night of the season when he will wrestle for the state title at the Williamson County Expo Park.
“I knew if we were on our feet within one point we’d have a shot,” Alcoa coach Brian Gossett said. “He’s fearless. He dialed up a move and I give him a lot of credit. I thought he had pushed (the match) away, but he grabbed it back.”
Wimbley (47-6) will be joined in the finals by Alcoa freshman heavyweight Lance Williams, who pinned his two-time state medalist opponent in the second period, and Heritage junior Kerra Strevel, who is seeking her third consecutive state title at 112.
While Strevel and Williams were in control throughout their semifinal victories, Wimbley was on the verge of losing it.
The four-time state qualifier took a 2-1 lead into the third period and began the final two minutes on top. He remained there for a restart with one minute, 34 seconds left. As he set up behind Channell, the referee charged Wimbley a penalty point that tied the bout. On another restart seven seconds later, it happened again.
For most of this season, Wimbley said he has gotten away with resting his leg on the opponent’s back side. He likes to do that, he said, because it allows him an opportunity to hook the opponent’s leg and grab it if he tries to lift it.
Once he realized he wasn’t going to get away with it in the biggest moment of his life, he gave Channell a free escape and got to work in neutral — the problem being Wimbley all of a sudden was behind in a match he had controlled throughout.
In the final 25 seconds, Wimbley baited Channell with a slide move, and when Channell went for it, Wimbley used the opening to get around him well enough to secure a takedown and put Channell straight to his back for a three-point nearfall.
It was the perfect move when Wimbley desperately needed one.
“I can’t really explain the feeling,” he said. “There was just a burst of energy in my body. I knew all my coaches and all my family members put me in this moment and I was grateful for it.”
Like Wimbley, Williams had experience on his side.
Williams (33-0) has been wrestling since he was 4 years old and won state titles throughout his middle school career. Though he said the atmosphere is different at the high school state tournament, it didn’t faze him.
Alcoa football players, after all, are used to the big stage.
The starting right tackle for the Tornadoes’ football team during their record 17th state championship run last fall, Williams was on his game from the get-go Friday night.
He didn’t score in the first period, but he never looked in danger against Whitwell’s James Headrick, who placed third at the state tournament last year and fifth the year before. Williams stayed on top throughout the second period and then began the third period on bottom.
All he needed to do to win was escape, but he added an exclamation point when he scored a reversal in the first 15 seconds and then finished it off with a pin.
“There are not a whole lot of situations he hasn’t been in,” Gossett said. “I feel like he’s done a good job preparing himself and taking care of things at practice. I’m just real happy for him to have the maturity to come down here and compete like that.”
The two Alcoa finalists would do well to get some advice from Strevel (12-0) about how to perform in a championship bout.
The Heritage junior has had little trouble winning on the biggest stage the last two seasons and will be a big favorite again on Saturday. Strevel got there thanks to a 13-2 win over Rossview’s Savannah Barefield.
Strevel led 5-0 midway through the second period, but she slipped out of a cradle to give Barefield an opening that she turned into a reversal. Barefield had Strevel on her back for a split second, but Strevel rolled over to avoid danger and scored on an escape in the final seconds of the period.
There was no drama after that as Strevel added a takedown and a three-point nearfall to build up to a major decision.
It’s the first time in eight career state tournament matches and first time in any match this season Strevel (12-0) has not won via a pin. It didn’t make much of a difference to her because no matter the method, she will once again wrestle for the state title.
“I’m not so happy I didn’t get the pin,” Strevel said. “But I can live with it because of how many points I got.”
Six Blount County wrestlers lost their semifinal matches but will wrestle again for higher spots on the medal stand Saturday. They are Alcoa’s Tre Jones, Will Carter and Kambell Brown; Heritage’s Brianna Thompson and Taylor Davis and Maryville’s Thomas Stadel.
