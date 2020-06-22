Alcoa High School will host a basketball camp for students July 6-8.
It will be directed by Alcoa boys basketball coaches and players and will be held at the school's auxiliary gym. It will be from 9 a.m. to noon each day. Drop off will be available at 8:30 a.m.
Participation is open to students entering grades K-8, determined by the grade the student will be in during the 2020-21 school year. Participants will be divided into groups based on their age, size and ability.
CDC recommendations will be followed to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.
The cost is $50 per camper for the entire camp or $15 a day if campers cannot attend all three days. Checks should be made payable to "Alcoa High School," and all payments will be collected on July 6 - cash or check.
All campers will receiver a T-shirt.
For more information or to register, contact Ryan Collins at rcollins@alcoaschools.net.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.