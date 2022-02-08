For the second time in 24 hours, the Alcoa girls basketball team struggled to maintain their defensive intensity for a full game and for the second time in 24 hours, the Lady Tornadoes overcame it.
Paced by the offensive output of Lauren Martin, Karli Haworth and Maci Ridge, Alcoa led Cumberland Gap by as much as 21 in the second half before having to stave off the Lady Panthers late to win its District 2-2A regular season finale, 62-51 at Herman Thompson Gymnasium on Tuesday.
The win came a day after the Lady Tornadoes made just enough stops in the final minutes to best Oak Ridge on the road, a trend head coach David Baumann would prefer to see change into four full quarters of consistency on the defensive end.
“No (I didn’t see any defensive improvement),” Baumman told The Daily Times. “That’s what I’m so disappointed in. Credit to (Cumberland Gap). They played tough and they’re a tough matchup, but we fouled too much and couldn’t guard them at the line. You know, 51 points, that’s a lot to give up and we haven’t been doing that. We’re going to have to get better. We’re going to have to get better defensively.”
After a back-and-forth second quarter, the Lady Tornadoes used some late scores before halftime from Kara Pitts and Ridge, as well as a Martin 3-pointer to up their lead to 10, but Hayden Beeler took the ensuing rebound and drove the length of the floor to score on a layup at the buzzer.
Haworth opened the second half with a 3-pointer, then provided another spark defensively, coming away with multiple steals off of the halfcourt press that led to transition scores. For a quarter, at least, it looked like Alcoa had it figured out on both ends of the court, building its advantage to 43-24 with less than three minutes left in the third.
While Martin and Haworth managed 15 and 14 points, respectively, and a combined eight 3-pointers, Alcoa (17-9, 6-1, District 2-2A) couldn’t slow down Lady Panthers’ guard Emery Glover and Abbie Fultz enough to maintain a big lead.
Glover scored 13 points, eight of which came in the fourth quarter as Cumberland Gap (13-7, 5-2 District 2-2A) clawed its way back from the deficit, using a 9-0 run at one point to pull back within seven with four minutes, 26 seconds on the clock.
Just like in the Oak Ridge game, it was timely shooting and consistency at the free throw line that helped the Lady Tornadoes put it out of reach as time wilted away. Much of that clutch shooting came off of the fingertips of Ridge. She scored 32 at Oak Ridge, then followed up that performance with 13 points, helping the absence of Haworth for much of the fourth quarter due to foul trouble.
“(Ridge) does a great job and she has all year,” Baumann said. “She and Karli both have done that all year. They’ve had a big load to carry but Lauren Martin was huge tonight. Eden Davis, our one senior, she’s done what she’s done all year: scored some points, competed her butt off, rebounded.”
The win guaranteed Alcoa at least a first place tie with Gatlinburg-Pittman in the upcoming District 2-2A Tournament and despite the sloppy level of play at times in the second half, that result was all that mattered.
“That’s what we wanted tonight,” Baumann said. “That at least clinches a tie for first in the district and we should go into the tournament as the No. 1 seed.”
Alcoa boys 84, Cumberland Gap 25: Alcoa let a slow start escalate into a complete rout by halftime at Oak Ridge on Monday and head coach Ryan Collins didn’t want that to happen two nights in a row.
Instead, he emphasized a fast start and the Tornadoes obliged in the biggest way possible Tuesday at Herman Thompson Gymnasium, blasting District 2-2A foe Cumberland Gap from start to finish to claim the top seed in the district tournament.
“One of our keys tonight was a fast start and a strong finish,” Collins said. “I thought we kind of did both. It’s one of those things where you capitalize on taking care of business. It was emphasized and it was good to see us do it because sometimes, what you emphasize, doesn’t show up and it’s just a mute talking point.
“I was proud because the kids were locked in and focused and I thought our response from last night was good.”
Blowing out a district opponent and snagging a No. 1 billing in the process is plenty of motivation to come out and play the way Alcoa did, but it wasn’t the only reason the Tornadoes seemed focused. Senior night offered plenty of extra motivation and they wanted to send off their lone senior, Terrence Dorsey, in memorable fashion.
Dorsey finished second on the team in scoring with 15 points.
“Terrance means a lot to our locker room and to those kids,” Collins said. “I think the team just came out and wanted to make his night a good one.”
It was also a good night for Jahvin Carter, who tallied a game-high 20 points. He opened the first quarter with back-to-back 3-pointers on Alcoa’s first two possessions and the Tornadoes didn’t look back.
Alcoa (12-15, 7-1 District 2-2A) scored 54 first half points with Dorsey scoring 11 in the second quarter. The Tornadoes didn’t let up in the second half, either. Carter added 10 points in the third quarter, outscoring Cumberland Gap’s entire team by five before Collins emptied his bench in the fourth quarter to close out the game.
Where Alcoa’s starters opened the way for a convincing performance, the backups off of the bench finished it, making the most of their minutes on the floor, an opportunity that has been limited this season due to the Tornadoes being in close games.
In the fourth quarter, Alcoa held the Panthers (2-14, 0-8) scoreless.
“Honestly, we haven’t been in the situation, a ton, where we’ve had a big lead,” Collins said. “It can bring its own set of issues at times, but I was proud with how we handled tonight. Young kids came in and continued to execute the scheme. That’s what you want to see, for them to say, ‘hey, this is an opportunity for me to get time and an opportunity to get better.’ I thought those kids made the most of it and that was good to see.”
Now, Alcoa can go into its final two games with its district slate in the rearview and a top seed locked up, but Collins isn’t resting on that. The focus now shifts to a strong close to the regular season to build the team’s confidence heading into the postseason. It starts Friday at home against rival Maryville at 7:30 p.m.
“The No. 1 goal is to win your league in the regular season,” Collins said. “It’s never easy to do, but to go in and have that No. 1 seed secured is big for our program. Now, it’s just time to find a way to end our regular season strong against two non-conference opponents and then try to become a champion, starting with the district tournament.”
