Moments after Alcoa’s 14-9 loss to Maryville, Gray Carroll found Solomon Tyson in the postgame scrum at Shields Stadium, summoned a small smile and embraced the Alcoa senior defensive lineman.
“We got the rest of the season,” Carroll assured Tyson. “We ain’t done. We’re still going to win state.”
Alcoa’s senior leader hopes his teammates use Friday’s game as a learning experience on their quest to capture their sixth straight title. That doesn’t make the loss to their county rival any less heartbreaking. For the first 27 minutes and 42 seconds, the Tornadoes (3-1) looked like they were going to roll to their second victory in three years over the Rebels (3-0). They only led 9-0, but that advantage felt insurmountable with the way their defense was playing.
The game turned in Maryville’s favor with 8:18 remaining in the third quarter. Alcoa neglected to punt on fourth-and-one at midfield; Maryville forced a stop. During the final 20:18, the Rebels made enough plays on offense to escape with a win.
“I hate losing to the rivals,” Carroll told the Daily Times. “One of my biggest goals was to shut them out, whatever. The score wasn’t in our favor. I felt like we played great. We maybe could have done some different stuff on offense. I blew a couple of plays. I missed some sacks. Everyone did something wrong that we need to fix. I feel like that’s just a building block for the season, but I feel like we are going to move on and do what we usually do.”
Alcoa’s defense allowed a first touchdown after holding its opponents scoreless for the first 175 minutes, 23 seconds of the season. The unit was still dominant, holding the Rebels to 142 yards on 44 plays.
Carroll and Tyson dominated the line of scrimmage, limiting Maryville to three yards a carry and pressuring Maryville quarterback Carson Jones on every passing down. The Rebels didn’t pick up a first down until a minute before halftime.
The only problem was that Alcoa’s offense placed its defense in bad situations.
During the first three games, Alcoa coach Gary Rankin rotated quarterbacks Zach Lunsford and Safdar McCrary on alternating possessions. On Friday, Lunsford commanded the offense for every possession except the final one.
The sophomore quarterback completed 13-of-21 passes for 128 yards and an interception. His 38-yard heave to Brayden Anderson in the second quarter set up a 37-yard field goal from Jett Foley. Earlier in the half, Ahmaudd Sankey shrugged off two tacklers and charged into the end zone for a 21-yard touchdown.
The offense couldn’t sustain the momentum in the second half. The failed fourth-down conversion and a fumble on the next possession gifted Maryville with prime field position. The Rebels found the end zone on both occasions.
“We put a lot of pressure on a sophomore quarterback to play in this environment,” Rankin said. “We’ve been working two and we decided to go with him and see what happens. We didn’t execute on offense. That’s our fault. … We got to get better on offense. That was the biggest problem. Defense swarmed around and did some good things.”
The defense continued to do good things in the fourth quarter. Carroll continued to tackle Maryville running backs behind the line of scrimmage to force stops. The offense couldn’t capitalize.
Now, he hopes his teammates learn from the experience.
“(The Rebels) just execute very well,” Carroll said. “They continue to do it every year. That’s why they are so good. … We got a full season ahead. We just got to keep on the daily grind.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.