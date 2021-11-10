Gatlinburg-Pittman is a different team than the one Alcoa faced on Aug. 27.
The Tornadoes had little trouble with the Highlanders at Goddard Field, dispatching them in dominating fashion, 56-7, in their Region 2-3A opener.
Since that meeting, Alcoa (10-1) navigated the rest of its schedule with relative ease outside of a close loss to rival Maryville and a double overtime win over West, setting itself up for another playoff run.
Gatlinburg-Pittman (7-4) shook off a 1-3 start to win six of its last seven games, including a 40-35 win over Chuckey-Doak in the opening round of the Class 3A playoffs last week.
Now the two teams find themselves on a postseason collision course for the third straight year, this time in the second round at Goddard Field at 7 p.m. Friday at 7 p.m.
The Tornadoes beat the Highlanders in the quarterfinals of the 2020 state playoffs, 49-13.
“We played (Gatlinburg-Pittman) once before, but they had a lot of kids out,” Alcoa coach Gary Rankin told The Daily Times. “They had seven or eight kids over on the sideline that were pretty good players, so as far as I’m concerned we haven’t played them all year. We jumped on them pretty quick early (in the first game) and I think our guys understand that. It’s the second round of the playoffs and nothing else really matters. You just have to win and advance.”
Facing the Highlanders will be Alcoa’s first playoff test after getting a first-round bye stemming from a Johnson County COVID-related forfeit.
The unexpected bye week was the third of the season for the Tornadoes in addition to their scheduled break on Oct. 8.
Since the calendar turned to October, Alcoa has played just three times and while the extra week, in theory, gave the Tornadoes more time to prepare, Rankin doesn’t know if it will offer his team any kind of advantage over the Highlanders.
“We’re excited to play since we haven’t played in awhile,” Rankin said. “I can’t answer (if we have an advantage because of the first-round bye) because I don’t know. I think we did back when we were scheduled our week off and we had played some games. We just haven’t played much in the last month, so I don’t know if that’s going to be an advantage or not.”
Despite a lack of games, Alcoa has made the most of its opportunities on the field, out-scoring opponents, 144-0, in October.
Even with that kind of dominance, however, the Tornadoes aren’t looking past Gatlinburg-Pittman. They’re aware of the strides the team has made since the last time they played each other and Rankin has made sure of it.
“(Gatlinburg-Pittman) has really improved,” Rankin said. “They had a new coaching staff when we played them and that was the second game for them. Coach (Brad) Waggoner does a great job. Great coach, great man. He’ll have them ready. They were still grasping a lot of things he was trying to get into his system at that time and lately they’ve been playing good football.”
It doesn’t take a lot to keep Alcoa locked in with Rankin and company at the helm, as evidenced by the six straight state titles they’ve won, but add in all of the cancelled games and limited opportunities in the past month and the Tornadoes have even more motivation for taking the field.
“We had a great practice (Monday),” Rankin said. “Probably one of the best practices that we’ve had. These kids want to play, coaches want to play. That’s what it’s all about. I say it over and over; it’s not a basketball or baseball situation where you play 40 games and if you miss one, who cares? You come back and play the next day. With football, you only get 10, you only get so many chances. When you miss a football game, it’s a pretty big deal, so our kids are hungry. They want to play.”
