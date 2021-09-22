Alcoa prepared for three days with the intention of unleashing all the emotions stemming from its loss to rival Maryville on Pigeon Forge.
The opportunity never came.
The Tornadoes’ third Region 2-3A bout was cancelled because of COVID-19 issues within the Pigeon Forge program, forcing Alcoa to sit with a disappointing defeat for another week.
“The last time we were out playing a game, it left a bitter taste in our mouth,” Alcoa senior quarterback Caden Buckles told The Daily Times. “We can’t really use it as our only focus of energy because we as a team have to know that we have to go the rest of the season and win every game we play.
“The same fire we had Week 1 against Rhea County, we have to have against West now. Obviously, it’s nice knowing it’s a bounce-back game for us, but it’s also the same Alcoa team that has been playing for five weeks.”
Alcoa finally gets the opportunity to move past its first loss of the season when it features in yet another premier matchup against Knoxville West at 7 p.m. today (TV: MyVLT).
West (5-0) received 11 of 17 first-place votes in the Week 5 AP Tennessee High School Football poll to sit atop the Class 5A rankings for the third straight week. Alcoa (4-1) picked up 15 first-place votes and maintained its run as the top-ranked team in Class 3A.
“It is not often that you see this type of game, but now that it is here, people are going to see what a real dog fight is,” Buckles said. “The Maryville game was a dog fight, and this is going to be the icing on the cake for anybody who says Alcoa doesn’t play any competition.
“West being the No. 1 team in their classification, there is no way you can say that we aren’t facing good competition.”
The Rebels’ success is predicated on their defense, specifically their ability to stop the run. West has limited all but one opponent to less than 100 rushing yards, and Farragut only mustered 3.2 yards per carry while totaling 136 yards.
The Tornadoes’ two leading rushers, junior Jordan Harris and sophomore Elijah Cannon, are averaging more than 11 yards per carry. Harris has 236 yards and three touchdowns on 12 carries while Cannon has 134 yards and five touchdowns on 12 carries.
West does have a tendency to give up yards through the air, though, surrendering 375 yards to Sevier County on Friday and 380 yards to Farragut three weeks earlier.
Buckles is capable of taking advantage of mistakes in coverage, completing 43 of his 56 passes for five touchdowns through the first five weeks of the season. Two weeks ago against Maryville, Buckles led the charge in a second-half comeback that fell short, going 24-for-29 with 308 yards and two touchdowns.
“(Buckles) has played like I thought he could,” Alcoa coach Gary Rankin said. “His leadership qualities were something I wasn’t aware of, but I got an indication of that last year when he was ineligible. He has the qualities you’re looking for in a quarterback, there’s no doubt about that.”
Alcoa may have fallen short against rival Maryville, but even a three-point defeat was enough of a statement to the rest of Class 3A. A victory over another set of Rebels will solidify what most already believe: the Tornadoes are coming for a seventh straight BlueCross Bowl championship.”
“I think our fight with Maryville shows that, as it stands, we’re probably the top dogs in 3A, but we need to go out every week and show that,” Buckles said. “We can’t just show up and act like that we’re going to win it. We have to win four playoff games before the state championship game, and we still have to win our region before that.
“Making sure that we stay at the top of 3A and winning the state championship is obviously the main goal.”
