Alcoa seniors Thai Love, Riley Heaton and Ryan Whitson and juniors Isaac Whitehead, Nate Hartless and Colt Whaley were all named to the District 4-AA all-district baseball team Thursday.
The six of them led the Tornadoes to a 25-12-1 record that included a District 4-AA championship after beating Kingston in a best-of-three series. Alcoa's season came to an end with a loss to Gibbs in the Region 2-AA semifinals on Monday.
