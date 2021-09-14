Alcoa may have swept District 5-AA Loudon on Tuesday, but there were too instances where it got in its own way.
The Lady Tornadoes committed 46 total errors in a 25-17, 25-20, 25-23 victory inside Herman Thompson Gymnasium, and Alcoa coach Sam Thomas is trying to establish some consistency in what’s been to this point a roller coaster of a season.
“That’s kind of been who’ve been a lot of this season,” Thomas told the Daily Times. “We have a tendency to commit a lot of errors in a row. When we play clean, we compete a little bit better. Fortunately for us, that’s what happened. We were able to clean up our play a little bit, make a push and get back into that.”
Alcoa (8-8, 3-0 District 5-AA) jumped out to an early lead in the first set, a 9-1 advantage by the time Loudon used its first timeout. The Lady Tornadoes came out of the timeout slowly, giving Loudon a perfect chance to claw its way back in.
Loudon never pulled any closer than 8 points, and Alcoa took the first set, largely thanks to the efforts of its two seniors, Kylie Haas and Caleigh Carruthers.
Carruthers led Alcoa with 19 kills and 18 digs. Haas did not rack up the same kill numbers that Carruthers did – 6 in total, 4 of which came in the first set – but the two seniors were instrumental from a leadership standpoint as the Lady Tornadoes fended off Loudon’s comeback.
“Caleigh’s just been consistent,” Thomas said. “She’s been on varsity level and played for us for four years. She continued to be aggressive. She would tell you tonight was not her best hitting night, but she was smart though. She listened, she went around the middle block.
“Kylie has really taken on a new role, trying to establish herself as a leader on the court. She did a great job serving, finished off the set. Both of them have taken on some good responsibilities, good leadership on the court. Of course, their play is big for us, especially offensively.”
Their leadership stood out as Loudon made the second set much closer than the first. The Lady Redskins built off their momentum in the end of the last set, and held a 12-10 lead by Alcoa’s first timeout.
Out of the break, Carruthers went on a tear, racking up six kills as the Lady Tornadoes rallied back to take the second set, setting up a potential sweep.
Alcoa started the third set poorly and almost ruined its hopes of a sweep. Loudon went up 2-1, and then Alcoa committed five straight errors as the Lady Redskins took eight consecutive points.
Bending but not breaking, the Lady Tornadoes eventually got hot and went on a run of their own. An integral part to their run was sophomore Kylie Cooper, who’s serves prompted a Loudon error four times in a row.
“Serves are just huge. We’ve got a good serving team when we control it,” Thomas said. “That’s really Kylie Cooper’s role for us. To go back there and serve, and serve us points. She came in and served some critical points.”
Alcoa tied the third set at 16-16, but it struggled to pull away and deliver that final blow. The final set alone was tied at five different points and featured six lead changes.
“I was just hoping we could close it out,” Thomas said. “This is what happened to us at their place. We got the first two sets, and dug ourselves a hole and couldn’t get out. We struggled.”
Despite those issues, Alcoa found a way to win, and it gets an opportunity against to remain undefeated in district pay when it travels to face Kingston on Thursday.
“It’s huge in terms of district standings,” Thomas said. “It’s huge for us to establish that mentality that ‘Even when we’re down, we’ll fight back. We can get back in it. We can win.’ We just have to learn to play cleaner, control the ball, be smart with what we do and make good decisions.”
