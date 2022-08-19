CHATTANOOGA — J.T. Rankin gets to see a lot more of his dad these days.
Following an unprecedented 17-year run in which his father, Gary Rankin, won 215 games and 13 state championships at Alcoa High School, it was family that drew the prep coaching icon to Chattanooga.
It was a difficult decision to move on from a program where he enjoyed a plethora of successes most coaches spend their entire careers chasing, but Gary Rankin has settled in at Boyd Buchanan School and life is playing out just as he had hoped it would.
"It's been good (being closer to family). It's been exactly like we thought it would be," Gary Rankin said. "It was hard walking away from Alcoa. I mean, you don't walk away from Alcoa football for another football job. I just wanted to be able to be around my family more and be able to coach some more."
J.T. Rankin played a factor in that decision. He played for his father at Alcoa before playing at Tennessee Tech and has followed a similar path to his father, joining the coaching ranks as the Director of Sport Performance for the Boyd Buchanan football program in 2021. Now, the two work alongside each other every day.
"We've probably been around each other more the last three months than we have the last six years just because of where my career took me and where his career took him," J.T. Rankin said. "That's probably been the most rewarding thing, just being able to work with him and see him on campus and supplement his program from an off the field perspective.
"I didn't think it would happen because who leaves Alcoa? When I had my first son, he wanted our family to be closer. I think it was a God thing that it worked out for everybody. All these little pieces have come together where we can be here for the last little bit of his career."
"(Working with J.T.) has been a gift, no doubt," Gary Rankin said. "All that's been good and I knew it would be. At one time I thought I'd get out of (coaching) completely so I could get in the car and leave anytime I wanted to, but I really wanted to coach some more. These guys gave me that opportunity."
Gary Rankin has no plans to slow down. It showed in his coaching debut at Boyd Buchanan on Friday as the Buccaneers dispatched Greenback 62-0 at David L. Boyd Field, displaying the same dominating brand of football Alcoa exhibited under his leadership.
He hopes to build Boyd Buchanan, which won its last state title in 2003, into a similar football juggernaut.
"I wanted the challenge," Gary Rankin said. "(Boyd Buchanan) hasn't been good in a while, so we're going to try and build something here and see how it goes."
Boyd Buchanan sophomore quarterback Houston Hicks has already benefitted since Gary Rankin's arrival. He was 4-of-4 passing for 78 yards and two touchdowns as split time with Jacob Hutchenson.
"Everything is on time," Hicks said. "I'm telling you, when we start practice, we end practice, it's all on time. We've got a time schedule for everything and I love it. I love being under coach Rankin. He pushes us hard. Not just me, he pushes everyone hard. If I don't make the right read, the right throw, he'll get on to me, but that's what makes me better. That's why we're so good."
Hicks was aware of Rankin's elite status in Tennessee prep football when his hire was announced back in February, but when he met his new head coach, he was taken back by how approachable he was, nothing like the untouchable coaching legend he had heard about.
"Once you get to meet him, he's not all like that. He's a real personable guy," Hicks said. "I'm glad to have him as our coach. Even though he has that many wins, he acts like he has zero. He's just a great to play for."
While Rankin's focuses have shifted to a new team, he remains fond of his time at Alcoa. Even after stepping down and taking the Boyd Buchanan job, he was in the stands during the Alcoa girls basketball team's state tournament run in Murfreesboro and the Lady Tornadoes' softball state championship win last spring.
He continues to keep up with the football team, now headed up by his longtime assistant Brian Nix.
"I'm proud of those guys (at Alcoa). I love those guys," Gary Rankin said. "They don't miss a beat. That thing was left in great hands. They'll never know I'm gone as far as wins and losses. We had great coaches there and coach Nix is as good as they come. It couldn't have been left in any better hands."
