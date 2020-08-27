According to Alcoa junior left guard Max Hodge, the Tornadoes possess two goals every time they step onto the football field.
“We just want to execute perfectly,” Hodge told the Daily Times after Wednesday’s practice. “Coach (Gary) Rankin expects us to be perfect, nothing less. … Defensively, we just want to keep a big zero up there on the scoreboard.”
That’s why Hodge was disappointed the Tornadoes fell short of the first goal during Saturday’s season opener against Blackman. Alcoa struggled at times executing offensively and committed four turnovers, including one that resulted in a Blackman touchdown.
The good news for the Tornadoes is that those mistakes didn’t prevent them from producing a 35-7 drubbing over Class 6A Blackman. They also didn’t have any issue accomplishing the second goal, holding the Blaze to 27 total yards.
The bad news for the rest of Class 3A is that the Tornadoes (1-0) are confident they can play much better moving forward. They believe they will prove that when they travel to Austin-East (0-1) tonight (Friday, Aug. 28) for their Region 2-3A opener.
“We are all really excited; this is our first region game so it means a lot,” Hodge said. “I think we will perform a whole lot better than the first week. That’s all we have been working on this week. … I think we will go out and execute way better.”
The Roadrunners have been to three consecutive state quarterfinals, losing to Alcoa on all three occasions. Alcoa has been the only 3A school to defeat Austin-East in the last three seasons with six wins by an average of 25.3 points.
The Roadrunners also experienced a coaching change this offseason, as seven-year coach Jeff Phillips left to pursue an opportunity in Georgia. A-E promoted defensive coordinator Antonio Mays as Phillips’ replacement.
“(Phillips) had done a tremendous job,” Rankin said. “It’s always a chore sometimes when a new coach comes in. But (Mays) has worked there before and has coached under Phillips, so I wouldn’t think there would be a whole lot of changes made. They are extremely athletic. They seem like they always rise to the occasion. They like the challenge of playing us, and they usually play us tough over there.”
Rankin expects to see growth from his two quarterbacks. Junior Safdar McCary completed all six of his passes for 120 yards and 30 yards rushing on nine carries. Zach Lunsford went 5-for-8 for 53 yards.
Rankin expects to play both quarterbacks against the Roadrunners.
“There is no separation, really,” Rankin said. “One of them throws a little better maybe, the other runs a little better than the other one. I don’t have a problem playing two quarterbacks. I don’t understand why it’s an issue at some places.
“Sooner or later, separation will happen. Competition is great, and we certainly have got some competition going on at quarterback, and at a couple other positions.”
Rankin is proud of how his players have responded to that competition during the first month of the season. It hasn’t been an easy fall for the Tornadoes. They didn’t have any preseason scrimmages because of the coronavirus pandemic, had to replace four of their five starters on the offensive line and have some uncertainty at the quarterback position.
The Tornadoes still established themselves as the clear frontrunners to win their sixth straight state title.
“We certainly could have used a scrimmage or two,” Rankin said. “But (the first game) came out good and we are very proud of our kids.”
