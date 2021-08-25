When the Alcoa football team dominated Rhea County 41-13 in the season opener, it was a strong beginning for the Tornadoes.
But it was just that: a beginning.
“It gave us a great starting point,” Alcoa coach Gary Rankin told The Daily Times. “We played better than I was expecting. We were clean. We were fresh. We had a few penalties. Don’t think we had any turnovers, which is always good the first game.
“Really played a lot better than I thought we would (in the) opening game.”
The Tornadoes (1-0) are now set for a different type of opener, as their home matchup against Gatlinburg-Pittman on Friday will be their first Region 2-3A game of the season.
The Highlanders (0-1) lost in heartbreaking fashion last week, dropping their season opener to Seymour, 14-13, in overtime. Gatlinburg-Pittman scored an overtime touchdown to take the lead but missed the ensuing extra point. Seymour responded with its own score, and a successful extra point by the Eagles doomed the Highlanders.
Rankin expects Gatlinburg-Pittman to enter Bill Bailey Stadium on Friday with a thirst for redemption.
“It’s been a little bit of a rivalry the last few years,” Rankin said. “Our kids are always excited to play them. Our coaches are excited to play them. They’ve been a fairly good football team the last few years, and they’ve been one of them that’s tried to challenge us for the region title.
“They had a tough game last week, got beat in overtime, so I’m sure they’ll fight back and scratch and do whatever they can. We’ll just make sure we’re ready.”
In its loss to Seymour, Gatlinburg-Pittman played two quarterbacks, sophomores Brady Hammonds and Christian Hoffman. Hammonds threw the overtime touchdown pass, a fade to senior tight end Reese Cole in the corner of the end zone, that briefly gave the Highlanders the lead.
Cole is a big target whom Gatlinburg-Pittman will look to use in the vertical passing game, but Alcoa has its own share of offensive talent.
Senior quarterback Caden Buckles showed his dual-threat abilities against Rhea County, running for three touchdowns while adding another through the air. After just one game, Buckles’ play and leadership is already earning praise from his coach.
“Caden played great (against Rhea County),” Rankin said. “He was calm. He was poised. He led the team. He was under control. Everything was good about him.”
That affinity for Buckles has also rubbed off on the teammates who protect him.
“He’s a great quarterback,” junior lineman Lance Williams said. “I love him a lot. He’s good to his linemen. He buys us Taco Bell and stuff like that sometimes, so I like blocking for him and he appreciates it for sure.”
As for that offensive line, Rankin wasn’t impressed with the group’s performance in the season opener. He’s expecting better down the stretch of the season.
“We weren’t as good up front as I hoped we’d be,” Rankin said. “We were advertised to be a great offensive line, but we weren’t great the other night. We were just an average offensive line the other night. So I’ve got to do a better job of coaching them and getting them ready, and we’ve got to develop a little more toughness.
“There’s got to be a little more sense of urgency in some people. A starting job at Alcoa High School on the football team is a pretty big deal, and when you get that, I would fight like crazy to hold onto it. I saw a few the other night I didn’t think fought like crazy.”
Fighting like crazy, and coming out with a strong win over Gatlinburg-Pittman on Friday, would keep Alcoa right on track as it searches for a seventh-straight state title.
“I’m ready to play Gatlinburg-Pittman,” Williams said. “It’s our first region game, so we’re excited for that. I know the rest of my O-line brothers are going to do well, so I’m ready for it.”
