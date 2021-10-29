Gary Rankin knew the play he was going to run long before Alcoa executed it Friday against Austin-East.
After a slow start against Tyner a week ago, Rankin emphasized a quick, statement play for the Tornadoes, and they delivered. Backup quarterback Zach Lunsford lateraled to fellow quarterback Caden Buckles, who found tight end Eli Owens all alone for a 65-yard score on the first play of the game.
The sequence was a preview of what the night would be for Alcoa as it easily dispatched the Roadrunners, 64-0, at Goddard Field.
“(The play) worked all week and we knew we were going to throw it no matter what,” Rankin told The Daily Times. “The kids executed it well. It was an easy touchdown. (Austin-East) was confused and they were lost on defense. We wanted to execute it and we did, so it was a good start for us.”
So confident was Rankin in running the play, that he didn’t second guess the decision despite a downpour that started before kickoff and lasted well into the first half. That confidence stemmed from the confidence he has in his quarterbacks.
“The offensive execution this year has just blown my mind, honestly,” Buckles said. “Obviously, you expect to execute really well, especially being the quarterback, but everybody has been firing on all cylinders all year so for (Rankin) to have the confidence in us to run a trick play for the first play, it’s big on us.”
Alcoa (9-1, 5-0 Region 2-3A) didn’t need tricks the rest of the way, posting a 35-point lead in the first quarter which included three scores from running back Elijah Cannon — two on the ground and another on a 7-yard pass from Buckles.
Buckles went 4-of-6 for 128 yards and two touchdowns in one half of action.
On special teams, Brandon Duggan snagged a short Alcoa kickoff on the one-hop that set up Buckle’s second touchdown pass from 27 yards out to Major Newman. Following a three-and-out by the Tornadoes’ defense, which forced two turnovers and limited the Roadrunners (2-7, 2-3 Region 2-3A) to 37 yards and two turnovers, Isaiah Bryant house-called an Austin-East punt. That punt was one of the few that was long enough to reach Alcoa’s returners, as the Roadrunners struggled to flip the field.
One punt early in the second quarter from Austin-East’s own end zone went 19 yards and Shannon Salter, who ran for 38 yards on three carries and two scores, took a Buckles’ hand off up the middle the next play to score and put the Tornadoes up 49-0 midway through the second quarter.
Jordan Harris, in his first game back since exiting the game with an injury against Knox West back on Sept. 23, also had an 8-yard scoring run in the second quarter before Lunsford put the exclamation mark on the first half with a 19-yard touchdown pass to Cannon that made it a 56-0 at halftime.
Cannon’s 29 combined yards rushing and receiving, as well as three total touchdowns highlighted an Alcoa offense that accounted for 327 yards overall.
“It was good, it was sweet, it was fun,” Rankin said. “We didn’t have many kids with a lot of touches but we had a lot of kids with a touch or two, which is good. It was a good night. We can only take care of ourselves. You can’t control anything else but yourself and we keep saying that. That’s what we’ve got to do.”
The Tornadoes’ focus shifts to the postseason, a whole new season according to Rankin, in the Class 3A playoffs as the program pursues a seventh consecutive state championship.
The key to getting there is staying healthy and with the kind of effort Alcoa’s starters gave in the opening 24 minutes against Austin-East, the score allowed them to catch more rest in the second half as the bench emptied for some equally valuable experience.
“We’re thinking about the playoffs now,” Rankin said. “When you look at it, you’re playing another half a season if you get to a state championship game and that’s a long time, you know, especially on kids and coaches. The biggest thing is trying to stay healthy, stay fresh and just win and advance. That’s what we’ll do.”
