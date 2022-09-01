When Alcoa and Northview Academy faced off Thursday at Goddard Field, they each did so with first-year head coaches on the sidelines in the Tornadoes’ Brian Nix and the Cougars’ Justin Anderson.
That’s where the similarities ended.
In Nix’s first home game leading the program, Alcoa dominated from start to finish against its Region 2-3A foe in a 61-6 win, one that showed just how much the Tornadoes' roster has grown in a three-week span.
"Tonight, honestly, I think we played as a team," junior Elijah Cannon told The Daily Times. "(Against) Rhea County, (we were) just kind of getting used to everything. Then we played Gatlinburg-Pittman and I could see us playing more together as a team and everything like that.
"You come out and look at this game and we're just playing together. It's a big family."
After a punt by Northview (1-2, 0-1 Region 2-3A) on its opening drive, Jordan Harris ran for 13 yards, then took a Zach Lunsford pass to the end zone for a 28-yard score. In similar fashion, following a three-and-out by the Cougars, Elijah Cannon rumbled for 38 yards, then powered it in from three yards out to extend the Tornadoes’ lead by two touchdowns.
The third score for Alcoa (3-0, 2-0) came via a 49-yard connection from Lunsford to Aaron Davis in the first quarter’s waning moments. The Tornadoes then hit a snag, allowing a 19-yard passing touchdown from DJ Thompson to Nick Schroth before seeing their responding drive doomed due to penalties and a late sack.
Brennen Duggan re-lit Alcoa’s fire, though, intercepting a Northview pass to set up a 63-yard passing touchdown from Lunsford to Cannon.
"Brennen Duggan does a lot for us," Alcoa coach Brian Nix said. "He's our second punt returner. He returns kickoffs. He's starting corner, he's starting receiver. He does a whole lot for us, and he's just a junior.
"That's what we talk about. We need leadership when things are going bad, and there's no better leadership than action. We don't give a lot of pregame speeches, we don't do a lot of rah-rah things. It's just take action. When things are going bad, just relax. That was him playing quarters coverage. That's our base (coverage). We didn't make any spectacular call. He did his job."
Jordan Harris’ 33-yard scoring scamper on the Tornadoes’ next drive, followed by a blocked extra point, made it 34-6 midway through the second quarter.
Lunsford hit Duggan on a 13-yard fade pass and Cannon tallied a pick-six inside Northview’s 10-yard line gave Alcoa a 48-6 advantage going into halftime.
With a running clock in play during the second half, Alcoa backup quarterback Eli Graf found Kaelin Griffin for a 46-yard score in the third quarter and Blair Goodson broke away on a 31-yard touchdown run in the fourth to cap off the Tornadoes’ substantial scoring effort.
Lunsford completed all 11 passes he attempted for 257 yards and the four touchdowns.
"No one deserves it more," Nix said. "(Lunsford) has worked in the offseason. He's changed his body, he's got himself stronger, and I think our kids support him because they know he was a team guy. That's what we always say, 'Be a good teammate.' You may not be the best player, but be a good teammate, and I think he's been that.
"So you just love seeing him have that success and couldn't be more deserving for a kid."
Harris had 54 rushing yards on just three carries, and Goodson, a freshman, was the Tornadoes’ leading rusher, totaling 59 yards on just five carries.
"We had a freshman running back (Goodson) score a touchdown, that's his first varsity touchdown," Nix said. "He's a good player, but he's a young player. To be able to come in and be able to call your plays, execute your protections, on defense, we were able to run our base defense and switch up some coverages, so it's always fun.
"We always try to spend a lot of time with our young kids. I think that's how you maintain your program."
Alcoa will take a step off the region path next week to play its Battle of Pistol Creek showdown at Maryville on Sept. 9.
