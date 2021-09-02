KODAK — Alcoa coach Gary Rankin looked at his team on the sidelines as it readied to receive the opening kickoff and uttered one sentence twice.
“It’s easy when you score first,” he said.
It turns out that nothing is easier than scoring 49 unanswered points in the first half. The Tornadoes jumped all over Northview Academy and never looked back for a 63-8 victory on Thursday in Kodak to continue their Region 2-3A dominance.
“It’s surprising to everybody else, but compared to everyone else, we’re better coached and all that,” junior running back Harris told The Daily Times. “Our coaches get us prepared for the game better than anybody. We run their plays against our scout team, and it gets us ready for the game.”
Alcoa (3-0, 2-0 Region 2-3A) has won its last 35 region matchups by more than 21 points.
It left no doubt about keeping that streak alive for at least two weeks, scoring 28 points in the opening quarter, the first three of which on possessions that started in Northview territory.
Harris returned the opening kickoff to the Northview 22-yard line and sophomore running back Elijah Cannon scored five plays later. An interception by senior safety Colby Bledsoe gave the Tornadoes the ball back on the Northview 45, setting up a 16-yard touchdown pass from senior quarterback Caden Buckles to senior wide receiver Major Newman.
A fumble recovered by sophomore nose guard Kaden Bogan capped the Cougars’ forgettable start, and on the first play of its third offensive series, Buckles hit senior wide receiver Isaiah Bryant for a 27-yard score.
“It always makes it easier (when you’re starting on their side of the field),” Rankin said. “They were having a little trouble moving the football early. We got to ply a lot of kids and that was good.”
Alcoa finally started on its own side of the field on its fourth offensive possession, but field position did not matter. Harris received the handoff from Buckles on the first play and jetted 72 yards to give Alcoa a 28-0 lead with 1:10 remaining in the opening quarter.
Jamal Williams, Cannon and Bryant each scored in the second quarter to pile on before halftime.
The Tornadoes entered the locker room at the intermission out-gaining the Cougars (1-1), 290-64.
“We were focused and we had them out-matched — that was pretty obvious from the get-go — but their kids never quit,” Rankin said. “We’ve seen some teams get behind like that and quit, but (Northview Academy) coach (Heath) Woods had them playing hard and they kept scrapping around. His team will win some games before the year is over.”
Alcoa can now turn its attention to its most anticipated regular-season game, the 93rd edition of The Battle of Pistol Creek against rival Maryville at 7 p.m. next Friday.
The Tornadoes are looking to avenge a 14-9 loss from a year ago in which both Rebel touchdowns came on possessions that started around midfield after Alcoa jumped out to a 9-0 lead.
“I can’t wait for next Friday,” Harris said. “That game and the West game (on Sept. 23) are the only games I really want to win.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.