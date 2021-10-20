Every team hopes to be playing its best football come the postseason, but Alcoa has not been given the chance to figure out if it is.
Two COVID-19 forfeits by opponents in the past four weeks, including last week’s game against Union County, has led to some frustration as the Tornadoes strive for a TSSAA record-tying seventh straight state championship.
Alcoa returns from its hiatus hoping it has maintained the dominance it showed in beating Class 6A Cookeville by 38 points two weeks ago when it hosts Tyner Academy at 7 p.m. Friday on Goddard Field.
“It’s not basketball or baseball where you play 30-35 games,” Alcoa coach Gary Rankin told The Daily Times. “(In those sports), if you get one rained out, snowed out or the flu hits and they cancel the game, it’s not that big a deal because you get so many chances, but in football you’re only guaranteed 10 games.”
Alcoa (7-1, 4-0 Region 2-3A) believes it did everything it could to stay in the same form — or better — with its off week, but it will not know for sure until the opening kickoff.
Most teams avoid a certain level of physicality in practice this deep in the season, but the Tornadoes exceeded that threshold in an effort to replicate some sort of game-like activity. They also worked several competitive drills that pit their best players against each other.
“We’ve had good practices and got a lot of work done, but the kids still need to play,” Rankin said. “That’s been a topic of our conversation as coaches to make sure that we stay on the ladder, keep getting better and making sure we’re going about this the right way. I don’t know if we have or not because we’ve never done it. I can sit here and say we have because we’ve done everything I thought we could possibly do to keep our edge, stay sharp and not get people hurt.”
Tyner Academy (6-2) is a program that has seen success in recent years, finishing as the Class 2A runner-up in 2017, but Alcoa has had little trouble dispatching it over the past two years. The Tornadoes snagged a 49-0 win in 2019 and then notched a 63-7 victory a year ago.
In each of those meetings, Alcoa pulled its starters at halftime, but Tyner Academy will not get the same reprieve this time around. With two cancellations and four running-clock victories to date, the Tornadoes plan to make up for lost time in the coming weeks to ensure their most important players are ready come late November and the first week of December.
“It is going to force us to play a little bit more,” Rankin said. “My general rule is that if our game is over at halftime, we’re going to play everybody. That may change the next two, three, four weeks because they’ve been knocked out of two games, and the way we work around here, we’ve had two or three games that were over at halftime and we brought those starters out.
“We’ve played six games, but some of our kids have not played more than four games when you total the time they’ve been on the field. We’ll probably try and play them a little bit more and the scoreboard won’t be an indication of when we sub.”
The Tornadoes may not have much to catch up to in regard to the competition in Class 3A — if at all — but they will not take any chances over the next two weeks as they attempt to make up for the two games that were taken away from them.
“I thought we were getting better (before the cancellation),” Rankin said. “You take the penalties away from the West game and we had gobs of yardage and didn’t punt but one time. We did have some untimely penalties, but the week after that we only had two.
“We’ve made strides to make sure the kids are aware of certain things, but the next two games are important. We break our season down into 10 games and then we start over and try to play five more. We have two games left in our regular season and we certainly want to finish strong, finish healthy and hope we’re on an upward spiral.”
