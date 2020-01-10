Two cross country runners from Blount County were selected to the Tennessee Sports Writers Association All-State team.
Alcoa senior T.J. Martin was one of five boys runners honored on the Small Class team while Maryville sophomore Andie-Marie Jones was one of five girls selected on the Large Class team.
Teams are determined by finish in the TSSAA Cross Country Championships, which were held in Nashville on Nov. 2, 2019.
Martin finished second in the Small Class 5K run with a time of 17:03.70. Jones posted a time of 18:17.48 to place fifth in the Large Class 5K run.
