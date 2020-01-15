Three soccer players from Alcoa and Maryville were named to the Tennessee Sports Writers Association All-State teams.
Maryville senior Reyna Coston was named to the Class AAA team as a midfielder. The Presbyterian signee had 30 goals and nine assists in leading the Lady Rebels to the semifinals of the state tournament.
Coston concluded her career as Maryville's all-time leading scorer with 93 goals and became the second Lady Rebels player to be named to the United Soccer Coaches All-South Region team.
Alcoa had a pair of honorees in the Class A selections after advancing all the way to the state championship game. Senior Riley McDonald was one of two goalkeepers, and junior midfielder McKinna Murr was one of four midfielders.
McDonald recorded eight clean sheets during the seasons, including three in a row from the sectional round through the state tournament semifinals.
Murr led the Lady Tornadoes with 18 goals and added seven assists.
