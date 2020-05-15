High school athletes at Alcoa and Maryville finally got a sliver of good news late this week when their athletic departments told them they could get back on the field with their teams.
Maryville announced Thursday night, and Alcoa athletic director Josh Stephens told the Daily Times Friday afternoon that their respective teams will be permitted to resume training on Monday.
It will be the first action for the athletes in more than two months since the COVID-19 pandemic forced schools around the state to close, which resulted in the TSSAA canceling its state basketball tournament and all spring sports championships. Spring football practices were also was canceled.
Heritage and William Blount teams plan to begin offseason programs on May 26.
Maryville athletic director Larry Headrick said one previous plan had his school waiting until June 1, but more and more instances of athletes using less-than-ideal settings and scenarios to work out on their own — mostly limited by various shutdowns due to the pandemic — encouraged Maryville to move up the date.
“We felt like it was important that if they’re going to be doing it we would like for them to be doing it under our watch so we can make sure that what little we can protect we are part of that,” he said.
Several Maryville teams, including football, will be in action on Tuesday. A handful of Alcoa teams, including football, will begin on Monday.
Both schools will follow guidelines set by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention as well as city, county and state guidelines as a result of the pandemic.
They will check the temperature of all athletes and coaches when they arrive on campus. Anyone with a temperature above 100 degrees will be sent home. All equipment will be cleaned between uses and sterilized daily. The maximum number of people in a group will be nine.
Alcoa football coach Gary Rankin said the Tornadoes will have two 90-minute sessions of 36 players apiece.
Each session will have four groups of nine. Two of those groups will be on the field — one group on each half. At the same time, one group will be in each of the school’s two weight rooms. Midway through each session, those groups will switch between the weight rooms to the field.
Nobody will wear pads, and minimal equipment will be used. The practice sessions will be heavy on conditioning. Having the opportunity to get out of the house on a regular basis is the biggest focus, Rankin said.
“We haven’t seen our kids in six weeks,” he said. “We have to make some adjustments, but so does everybody else. That’s part of running a sports team or any kind of business. Working in groups of nine, we’ll make it happen.
“We met and got organized and we feel good about everything we’re going to do and how we’re going to do it.”
Maryville’s football team will do it a little bit differently.
The Rebels will have one 60-minute session, and all of the players will be spread out across campus. They will not use the weight room.
Coach Derek Hunt said he has always wanted to err on the side of caution. He said he called between 20 and 25 other high school coaches around the state to find out what they are doing so he could make the smartest plan he could.
If there is one thing he is stressing, it’s that the workouts are voluntary.
“If one family doesn’t feel safe sending their kid back, that’s fine,” Hunt said. “When the family decides it’s safe, that’s when we want them back. They should stay home until they feel comfortable coming out.”
As the uncertainty of the pandemic lurches on, there are bound to be changes to what each team wants to do and can do. Stephens and Headrick said their teams will do what is necessary to keep their coaches and athletes together while adhering to all safety protocols.
“Our coaches just want to get with our kids so they can feel like a team again,” Headrick said. “It’s as much about the emotional side as it is the physical side.”
