The Alcoa volleyball team suffered a narrow loss Monday night as it kicked off its season, but coach Sam Thomas had a message for his players that put the setback into perspective.
“You should all be happy you got to play tonight,” Thomas told his team. “This is a big deal. We don’t know how many of these we’ll get this season, so every opportunity you have, you’ve got to enjoy it.”
In front of mask-clad spectators scattered across the bleachers, Alcoa hosted a quad match also featuring Maryville, Loudon and Knoxville Halls. Alcoa finished the night 1-1, downing Loudon, 25-22, 17-25, 25-21, before falling to Halls, 21-25, 25-20, 23-25.
Maryville swept Knoxville Halls, 25-12, 25-12, as well as Loudon, 25-7, 25-6, to kick off its season in dominant fashion.
“Overall, I’m pretty happy with how we’re performing,” Maryville coach Chris Hames said. “We’ll keep getting better. We made a lot of hitting errors in the first match. If we can pass well and serve well, our hitting will come, and it will be hard to stop.”
Both of Alcoa’s matches were back-and-forth, which was valuable experience for the young squad. Of the Lady Tornadoes’ 21 players, 16 of them are either freshman or sophomores.
Emilie Urbina and Lilly Long — a pair of sophomore setters — were consistent for Alcoa. Urbina notched seven assists and five aces in the Lady Tornadoes’ victory over Loudon while Long had five aces and an assist.
“These sophomores have a lot of upside,” Thomas said. “They’ve got some real potential — it’s just a matter of them believing in themselves and fixing some mistakes. … You’re going to have errors, but you take every opportunity to play and get them game experience. There’s no substitute for that.”
Thomas also noted the performances of Kylie Haas, who anchored the middle, and Brylee Cupp, who he credited for the calming presence she provides on the court.
The Lady Tornadoes led Halls 17-15 in the third-set tie-breaker before mistakes got the best of them, and an Alcoa service error decided the match.
“Practices only get you so far — ultimately, they’ve gotta learn to perform when it counts,” Thomas said. “I’ve told them, ‘Look, record doesn’t matter. We’re in a position right now where you play every day that you can, enjoy it and improve. By season’s end — if we make it that far — hopefully we’ll be at a point where it doesn’t matter what your previous record was.
“You get to tournament time and you’re playing you’re best volleyball.”
Hames made her coaching debut for Maryville after leading Webb School of Knoxville to seven state championships in 10 years.
Maryville’s matches weren’t quite as dramatic as Alcoa’s, as the Lady Rebels won all four sets by double-digit margins.
Maddie Sanderson led the Lady Rebels past Halls with four aces and seven kills while Amanda Mack contributed five kills. In Maryville’s second match against Loudon, Mack sparked Maryville to victory with seven kills and seven aces.
“The energy we build when we’re winning — when someone gets a kill, it’s like we want another one,” Sanderson said. “We have a new coach and she’s an amazing coach. I feel like we have great potential this year.”
