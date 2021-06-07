The last year has been all about overcoming challenges for Kim Holliday and the Alcoa Middle School track and field program.
The Tornadoes were one meet into the 2020 season before the COVID-19 pandemic permanently sidelined it and Holliday had to convince her team to stick it out for a 2021 season that she herself was uncertain would even happen.
When that season got underway in March, the uncertainty brought on by the pandemic lingered with every meet. But the athletes stuck it out and put their faith in Holliday and the rest of the coaching staff.
They made the most of a second opportunity with a boys and girls TMSAA Class A Track and Field State Championship at Fortera Stadium on the campus of Austin Peay State University in Clarksville on May 22.
“We had one meet and then it was done,” Holliday told The Daily Times. “We had to keep them motivated and willing to come back and try and reassure them that we would have a true season just to keep them there. It’s a great outlet for a lot of kids. It makes me real emotional to talk about it because they’re such a great group of kids and they really encouraged each other.
“There were some kids who would be in quarantine and would ask what they could do to work out on their own to get better even though they couldn’t be with the team. They were a fun group to be around. All of them. I kept telling them that we don’t know what the season is going to hold so make the most of every meet. Run every race like you won’t ever run another one. Once they saw the success of other kids on the team, it motivated them even more.”
For Holliday, who has coached at Alcoa since 2014, it was the third state title for the boys team and the first for the girls since taking the job eight years ago.
The accomplishments by both teams are even more magnified when you take into account that a championship season was accomplished by a program that doesn’t even have its own home track to practice on each week.
“Those kids worked hard without a track to practice on, which poses additional challenges,” Holliday said. “Some of them have never seen a track before and simple things like where to run in the lane on a track is hard to teach when you don’t have a track to show them. We do a lot of work at the park and we do get some help at the high school.
“The dedication from these kids was remarkable. We knew going into the state meet that we had a pretty good chance at a state title for the boys. With the girls, we weren’t so sure, but they worked very hard for us and we scored a lot of different points in a lot of different areas.”
Isaiah Emert took home first place medals in the discus and shot put while Joseph Carter placed first in the 110-meter hurdles in 16.30 seconds to highlight an Alcoa boys team that racked up 62 points to claim the championship.
For the girls, Anna Kate Baumman finished first in the 100-meter hurdles in 16.77 seconds and Kacey Holliday ran the 1,600-meter race in 5:43.75 seconds and the 800-meter run in 2:31.50 seconds for two first place finishes that helped the Tornadoes to a total of 59 points.
While the performances from Baumman and Kacey Holliday were instrumental in the girls taking home their first state championship, Kim Holliday also credited the behind the scenes support in accomplishing a historic day for the Alcoa girls team.
“It was really special because my daughter is on the team and my assistant coach’s (Michael Baumman) daughter is on the team and they both came out as state champions in some individual events,” Holliday said. “ I think it was a matter of convincing the girls that they did have what it took to win but they were going to have to give 100% effort in every race.
“They were all crucial to us winning that title, whether they ran or not. You get to a point in the season where some kids didn’t qualify but they still showed up to every practice.”
Support went a long way for Alcoa, both on and off the track and long before the Tornadoes arrived in Clarksville. The support goes as far back as last season when a promising 2020 campaign was pulled out from underneath them and it lasted through every meet this past spring.
“Michael Buamann was the assistant and we had additional help from Travis Felder,” Holliday said. “Those guys helped a lot. They are just as responsible for this and we have great parental support as well. I think that Alcoa always brought the loudest group of people and the best support group to every meet.”
“They’re all special in their own individual ways. These kids were a tight-knit group. They were really supportive of each other. Everybody stayed for each lengthy track meet to encourage their teammates. Everybody stayed to watch. They really stood up for each other.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.