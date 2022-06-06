Andy Byrd was part of Alcoa’s first TSSAA-sanctioned boys soccer team as a freshman in 1989. Now, he’ll lead its boys and girls program as its head coach.
After spending the last six seasons as the girls soccer coach at Heritage, Byrd will take over at his alma mater, the school announced last week.
Byrd replaces Shane Corley, who led both Tornadoes teams for 12 seasons.
“I’ve always been in touch with the Alcoa soccer community,” Byrd told The Daily Times. “I’ve always reached back out to them and knew that’s where I wanted to go. I’m kind of an all gas and no breaks kind of guy if you know who I am. I’m leaving something (at Heritage) that I love and that I built, but the opportunity to move on and set up a system at Alcoa, to build that program to even further heights is what I want to do.”
A 1993 Alcoa graduate, Byrd began his career in coaching as an assistant in 1999 at Cleveland High School. In 2001, he took over as the head coach of the girls team while remaining an assistant for the boys team.
During his 17-year tenure, Byrd’s girls teams reached sub-state seven times while the boys reached the state tournament twice.
He took the Heritage job in 2016 to move closer to family in the area and helped grow the Lady Mountaineers program in one of the state’s toughest districts.
Taking charge of two Alcoa teams coming off of state tournament appearances last fall and this past spring will present a new set of challenges, but Byrd plans to use the same approach that helped him at Cleveland and Heritage.
“We’re going to go in and set up some perimeters for the parents and the kids and get them in the weight room,” Byrd said. “We’ll be in the weight room starting next week and we will stay in the weight room and we will practice all the time. It’s just a situation where I think we’ll be able to go in and build a great program at Alcoa. (Soccer in East Tennessee) is changing and it’s growing like crazy. When I first got to Heritage, we had 20 something girls on the team and half of them couldn’t run half a mile, and when I left, we had 35 players and most of them were playing year-round soccer.
“That’s the objective at Alcoa, is to get in and grow the programs, both of them, to where there is a full JV and varsity squad and we’re traveling to top-notch tournaments and have the best facilities in the state.”
As for Corley, a lot of factors played into his decision to step down at Alcoa on the heels of successful seasons on the girls and boys side, but it doesn’t mean an end to his coaching career.
“There were a lot of factors coming into play and really, it’s hard to pinpoint one certain thing. I guess a time for change comes about and whether it was the right time or not, it was time for some change,” Corley said. “I think I’ll be coaching somewhere.
“I don’t know where exactly just yet, but I think here soon I’ll be making some decisions. I don’t think I can just walk away from it.”
