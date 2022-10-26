Anyone familiar with football history in Tennessee knows that Austin-East has a noble past, with 30 state playoff appearances and three championships, the most recent in 2001.
The Roadrunners have fallen on hard times in recent years, going winless in 2020, 2-9 last season and currently 3-6 (2-2 Region 2-3A).
Alcoa (8-1, 4-0) travels to Knoxville to face the Roadrunners this Friday at 7:00 p.m. Coach Brian Nix knows too much about past history to take Austin-East lightly.
“We’ve had some knock-down drag-outs with Austin-East,” Nix said. “There were some years they gave us all we wanted.”
Nix talked about the improvement that Austin-East has made under first-year head coach Antonio Mays, who like Nix was previously the school’s defensive coordinator.
“They are a better team than they’ve been the last few years,” Nix said. “You can’t always judge a coach’s success by wins and losses and championships. Are you getting the kids better every week? You can tell that they’re getting better.”
Offensively, sophomore quarterback Juwaan Troutman carries the heaviest load. Nix said when the Roadrunners defeated Northview Academy, 26-20, earlier this season, Troutman carried the ball on nearly every play, if not all, on the game-deciding touchdown drive.
“They put a lot on (Troutman’s) shoulders,” Nix said. “They run him a ton. They ask him to do a lot of things.”
The Roadrunners are more run-oriented with lots of pre-snap motion trying to confuse the defense. Nix says they do have some speedy wide receivers and can have success in the short passing game.
“If you don’t get lined up and be where you are supposed to be, they have the ability to score pretty fast,” Nix said. “They put up over 70 points on Union County.”
When discussing the defense, Nix said that speed is probably the biggest A-E asset.
“Any time you have a defense with speed, it’s hard to break big plays,” Nix said. “You’ve got to try some misdirection and cause confusion in the passing game. You have to be more creative, but you’ve got to be patient, too.”
Last week’s 42-20 win over Tyner Academy presented a similar issue for Alcoa, Nix said.
“We scored on the opening drive but then not again till the third quarter,” Nix said. “Sometimes the fans and even the coaches here get a little spoiled, but you can’t just jump out and score 50 against an athletic defense. You have to depend on your defense to give the offense time to figure things out.”
Entering the final regular season game, Alcoa is in decent health but normal wear-and-tear has some players banged up, especially in the defensive secondary. Wyatt McClurg has come back from an early-season injury to help with depth there.
“Around here, you’re expected to play 15 games,” Nix said. “You’re going to have guys miss games, so you have got to have guys come in. We try to work as many guys as possible so that at least they can line up, know where they are supposed to be and what to do.”
Nix noted that complacency is a natural enemy of teams that have had the continued success Alcoa has in recent years. Tuning up for the playoffs involves the same plan used all season, to just keep improving.
“We don’t want to worry about our opponents as much as we worry about ourselves,” Nix said.
“We did some really good things last week against Tyner, but we royally messed some things up. We’re working at those things in practice and hopefully we see improvement in those areas on Friday.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.