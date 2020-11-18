The Alcoa football team has good reason to feel confident about its chances against Gatlinburg-Pittman in the third round of the Class 3A playoffs on Friday night.
The Tornadoes defeated Gatlinburg-Pittman, 43-0, on Oct. 23 to secure the top seed in Region 2 as well as home-field advantage for the first three postseason games.
However, Alcoa coach Gary Rankin isn’t taking anyone lightly at this stage.
“When you’re in the third round of the playoffs, you don’t overlook anything,” Rankin said. “All our i’s are dotted and all our t’s are crossed. We’ll be prepared, we’ll be ready, and it will be a fun game.”
Kickoff is at 7 p.m. at Alcoa — the Tornadoes’ final home game of the season. A lot went right for Alcoa (11-1) against Gatlinburg-Pittman (10-2) in their last matchup when the Tornadoes forced five turnovers — four of which were interceptions.
For that reason, Rankin said the score wasn’t exactly representative of the Highlanders’ potential.
“They made some turnovers that let us get up on them a little bit, so the score wasn’t really an indication of how close the game could be,” Rankin said. “They’re 10-2 for a reason.”
Gatlinburg-Pittman is coming off a narrow 14-7 victory over Pigeon Forge that came down to the final two minutes. With 1:42 left, quarterback Christian Hoffman connected with Ethan Stinnett for a 40-yard touchdown to seal the win and send the Highlanders to the quarterfinals for the first time since 2010.
Alcoa’s last two games haven’t involved as much drama. The Tornadoes cruised past Johnson County and Kingston by an average 52.5 points. Their defense — led by Georgia Tech commit and Class 3A Mr. Football finalist Grey Carroll — has allowed four points per game and just four touchdowns this season while recording seven shutouts. Defense was key in Alcoa’s most recent victory over Gatlinburg-Pittman. A freshman, Elijah Cannon had back-to-back interception returns for touchdowns. Brayden Anderson and Jordan Harris also recorded interceptions. On offense, Caden Buckles and Zach Lunsford will split time at quarterback for Alcoa. Buckles became eligible to play this week after transferring from Knoxville Catholic ahead of the season. Lunsford — who is only a sophomore — has shined at various points throughout the season. He is coming off a big game against Kingston in which he threw for more than 200 yards and three touchdowns.
“We’re happy with both quarterbacks,” Rankin said. “We’ll play both of them and see how it goes.”
The Tornadoes have no shortage of offensive weapons. In their 56-0 win over Kingston last week, three different running backs and four different wide receivers found the end zone, with both Lunsford and Camden Burden throwing touchdown passes.
For Gatlinburg-Pittman, Rankin said Bryson Flynn — a Tennessee Titans Mr. Football Kicker of the Year semifinalist — is among the Highlanders’ biggest offensive threats.
“They’re well-rounded, and I think they’re solid in a lot of places,” Rankin said. “We know what we’re facing.”
