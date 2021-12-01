Alcoa football coach Gary Rankin held his team back a little longer after Wednesday’s practice to emphasize the moment.
The Tornadoes (13-1) will play East Nashville (10-4) on Friday for a shot at the program’s seventh straight Class 3A BlueCross Bowl win at Finley Stadium in Chattanooga. Rankin wanted to make sure his team understood the opportunity in front of them.
“(I told them) that we’re just fortunate to be here,” Rankin told The Daily Times. “I told them weeks ago how fast this season goes, you know, that we’ll be at our last game and how quick it will go. I just congratulated them on at least going out on their own terms. Nobody decided where we’re going to go but us. I think that’s important for them.”
The state championship will be familiar territory for the seniors on Alcoa’s roster as that group will compete for a championship for the fourth time, but this time, they have been the catalyst for a dominating run after being part of the supporting cast the previous three seasons.
That experience on Tennessee high school football’s final and biggest stage won’t make the moment too big for them.
“The biggest thing for (the seniors) is they stepped up,” Rankin said. “We lost a tremendous amount of skill people last year. People thought we were going to be down a little bit, I think, but the kids that had to step up, like Jamal Williams, Isaiah Bryant, Major Newman, Itty Salter, DJ (Foster), those guys have stayed around here and haven’t really been ‘the guys.’ Those guys were going to have to step up for Alcoa to be the team it has been for the last 10-12 years.
“We knew that and they did. I think that’s probably the key to the whole season is the kid’s that had to step up, did.”
East Nashville has never made it past the second round of the playoffs, let alone to the state championship.
Rankin remembers his team being in a similar position when his Riverdale program made its first trip to a state final in 1993 during his 15-year head coaching stint there between 1990 to 2005.
“I don’t know (if it gives Alcoa an advantage) but it can get overwhelming your first time there,” Rankin said. “I was there and I was a little bit overwhelmed, so it depends on how (East Nashville) handles it. What it all boils down to is that it’s just another football game. You’ve got to understand that and our kids do. They’ll play like they’ve trained.”
While Alcoa has the edge in postseason experience, the Tornadoes aren’t taking the Eagles lightly. What they might lack in experience at this point in the season, they make up for in confidence and momentum.
East Nashville’s four losses have come against private school football power Father Ryan, Class 6A Independence, Class 5A Green Hill and Riverdale.
The Eagles also beat previously unbeaten Dyersburg, 20-7, in the semifinal to clinch their spot in the state title game.
“I don’t know a whole lot about (East Nashville)” Rankin said. “I’m familiar with Nashville, with the schools in Nashville. They’ve got athletes, they’ve got big kids. I think the biggest thing they’ve got going for them right now is they’re confident, they’re playing well. They’re probably at a place that most people thought they might not get to. They’ve earned that.
“They’ve beat the teams that have been put in front of them. It’s not like they lost four games to a bunch of chumps, either. They were good teams.”
Another advantage Alcoa has is its strength. At this time a year ago, the Tornadoes were missing key contributors like Isiah Cox with several other players worn down from the wear and tear of a 15-game season.
With less than two days to go before kickoff, Alcoa is healthy.
“We’re as healthy as we’re going to be,” Rankin said. “That’s another thing we addressed (on Wednesday). Actually, at that time last year we were literally limping into this game. I was worried about them a little bit. Our best football player had been put out, Isiah Cox and we had some kids with some banged up shoulders and banged up knees but they played and played well. We were beat up bad last year.
“Right now, we’ve got no injuries. It’s a relief. It’s a good feeling to know that we’re as healthy as we can be. That’s important this time of year.”
