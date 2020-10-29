KINGSPORT — Alcoa coach Gary Rankin told his players before Thursday night’s game at Dobyns-Bennett that he wondered how they would respond to getting punched in the mouth early. Alcoa isn’t often in that position, but the odds for it were good against the 6A powerhouse ranked fifth in this week’s Class 6A AP poll
Alcoa struck first, but Dobyns-Bennett quickly tied the score when it forced a fumble and returned it for a touchdown two and a half minutes into the game.
“We certainly got punched some, but we responded every time that happened,” Rankin said. “We fought them — that was important to see how we fight.”
Alcoa faced adversity — something the Tornadoes haven’t seen much of the last six weeks and stayed composed. Alcoa’s defense never allowed the Indians into the end zone en route to a 20-7 victory to close out the regular season.
“As a team, we know what we’re capable of now,” Alcoa defensive end Grey Carroll said. “That way, if things ever get close in the playoffs, we know how we are as a unit and we know how we’re going to push through.”
The first minute looked familiar to Alcoa fans, who have grown accustomed to watching the Tornadoes (9-1) jump out to big leads early. After Isiah Cox opened the game with a long kick return to the 50, Cam Burden and Brayden Anderson capitalized on the favorable field position by connecting for a touchdown pass on the opening play of the drive 20 seconds into the first quarter.
“It’s always a good thing to get our motivation early on,” Carroll said. “But we knew coming in that it wasn’t going to be an easy game, so it was just mental preparation.”
Dobyns-Bennett (8-2) made that clear on the Tornadoes’ next drive when, on the first play, the Indians recovered a fumble and returned it 43 yards to the end zone to make it 7-7 with 9:30 left in the first quarter.
That wasn’t the only setback Alcoa faced. Cox suffered an injury on the kickoff return and did not return. Rankin said they suspect the injury to be tendon-related or potentially a cracked collarbone — making his status for the playoffs uncertain.
“He’s too good of a kid and too good of a player (for us to lose),” Rankin said. “(Not having Cox) threw us off a little bit because we had a huge package for him on offense. He’s a dynamic playmaker.”
Dobyns-Bennett forced Alcoa to turn the ball over on downs on its next drive, but the Tornadoes found their spark again in the second quarter thanks in large part to running back Ahmaudd Sankey.
Sankey led Alcoa down the field with runs of 14, 29 and 31 yards before Burden capped the drive with a 12-yard touchdown pass to Landon Ford to put Alcoa ahead 14-7 with 6:52 left in the half.
“They’re tough up front,” Rankin said of Dobyns-Bennett’s defensive line. “Sankey ran hard — he kept us going.”
After forcing the Indians to punt it away on their ensuing drive, Alcoa cushioned its lead, 20-7, with another passing touchdown from Burden to Anderson — this one for 66 yards.
D-B’s bid to flip momentum before half ended on the Alcoa 2 when the Tornado defense completed a goal line stand on fourth down.
“That was huge,” Rankin said. “They moved the ball quite a bit tonight, but they’re a good football team. We had to really fight and scratch to hang in there with them.”
The second half featured no scoring, but plenty of big defensive stops. Carroll ended a 42-yard drive by the Indians when he opened the fourth quarter with back-to-back sacks, forcing D-B to punt it away.
Dobyns-Bennett never folded. A 45-yard pass put the Indians in scoring position with three minutes left. They stalled at the Alcoa 7 when the Tornadoes forced a fumble, and Jordan Harris recovered it in the end zone for a touchback to seal the win.
“Everyone is saying, ‘Ball, ball, ball,’ and I look to my right, and a ball is flying into the end zone,” Harris said. “I just ran and jumped on it. … Coach just kept saying, ‘Keep pushing, keep pushing. They’ll break before we do.’ We just got it done.”
