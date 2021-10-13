Alcoa Youth Sports has opened its Junior Pro Basketball League registration for any kids looking to participate in its skill development sessions, three-on-three or five-on-five leagues.
There will be three three-on-three leagues, a beginner league for kids ages 5-7 and competitive leagues for kids ages 7-8 and 9-10. The two five-on-five leagues are for boys and girls ages 7-8 and 9-11.
Games will take place on Saturday mornings and early afternoons.
For more information, contact Ryan Collins via phone at 423-773-6210 or e-mail at rcollins@alcoaschools.net.
