Just over eight months ago, Alcoa ended the season for McMinn Central with a 66-61 win on the road, propelling the Lady Tornadoes to the state tournament.
With Alcoa returning four key seniors and the Chargerettes featuring no seniors on its roster, prospects would have seemed strong for the Lady Tornadoes to start this campaign with another win, but revenge was clearly a motive that played well for McMinn Central on Tuesday evening.
Behind 32 points from junior Molly Masingale, a Class 2A All-State selection last season, McMinn Central took its first lead at 4-2 and was never threatened again, rolling to a 66-44 blasting of Alcoa in the season-opening Hall of Fame game for both teams.
McMinn Central (1-0) dominated in every aspect of the game except perhaps rebounding, but the Chargerettes won out where it counted in that category with several put-backs cleaning up the few errant shots made. Amelia Pfeiffer led Alcoa (0-1) in scoring with 12 points, but the second-chance opportunities earned were not often converted into points.
“(McMinn Central) was really well-coached and were really tough,” Alcoa coach David Baumann said. “We were not very well-coached, and not very tough.”
Alcoa started with a positive, when Mak Bremer, who was lost for the season in the opening game also against McMinn Central last year, stole the opening tip-off from a Chargerette. That led to Alcoa scoring the opening bucket with Karli Hayworth feeding Pfieffer for a quick layup
Alcoa then missed two free throws and a layup opportunity and saw its first turnover lead to a Masingale layup. Another Tornado turnover set up Karina Bystry, who finished with 11 points, for an open trey and the Chargerettes kept expanding the lead from there.
A 20-10 lead after one quarter was widened to 37-23 at the half. From midway through the second quarter and throughout the second half, Alcoa went long stretches with three or four starters on the bench and younger players getting some early varsity experience.
Legendary McMinn Central coach Johnny Morgan, who surpassed 1,000 wins midway through last season, took no chances that Alcoa might claw back, keeping in his starting five with limited subs until the final whistle.
The third quarter ended with the Chargerettes up, 49-33. Alcoa was outscored in every quarter.
Junior Amelia Pfeiffer was the only Alcoa player in double figures with her dozen. Senior Macie Ridge and sophomore Kara Pitts both finished with seven points. Freshman Halle Bailey gave the Lady Tornadoes a small spark in the second quarter with five points and added some steals with pesky presence in the second half.
“We can do some things differently (than this game),” Baumann told The Daily Times. “We can space better. I thought we turned the ball over too much. We forced some things and we didn’t make really good decisions at times.”
Alcoa finished with 19 turnovers versus 14 from the Chargerettes. Free throws showed another discrepancy both in totals taken and shots made. McMinn Central earned 19 points on 24 attempts while Alcoa converted six of 13 charity tosses.
“We got out-hustled, and we got out-toughed,” Baumann said. “That’s where I’ve got to coach better. We’ve talked about defense, but right now it’s just lip service.”
A scary thought for Class 2A teams is that McMinn Central started three sophomores and two juniors.
Alcoa hosts Elizabethton and Cocke County on Thursday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.