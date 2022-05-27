MURFREESBORO — When the Alcoa softball team returned to the dugout in the middle of the first inning, coach Sarah Fekete Bailey repeated a familiar mantra.
The Lady Tornadoes had just given up three runs in the opening frame to Forrest in the Class 2A state tournament semifinals on Friday and Fekete Bailey wanted to remind them of what had gotten them that far.
Alcoa responded right away, taking the lead in the bottom half en route to a 10-6 win that set up its first state championship berth today at 3:30 p.m. ET in Murfreesboro.
“The thing that we have used all week, even when we got on the bus to come here was to do two things and that was to have fun and compete,” Fekete Bailey told The Daily Times. “I told them, ‘Before we get on this bus, if we don’t make it in Murfreesboro, our season has still been super successful. You’ve built a legacy and an expectation for Alcoa softball and when we go down here, that’s the only two things I want you to do. I’m not asking you to win ball games. I’m not asking you to hit home runs or pitch no-hitters. I’m asking you to have fun and compete.’
“When they came off the field (after the top of the first) that’s what I said to them, ‘Have fun and compete.’ We made some stuff happen.”
That approach has helped Alcoa’s players feel more relaxed, even playing in a high-stakes environment this past week, first against Riverside, which ended in a walk-off win for the Lady Tornadoes on Tuesday and again in a dominant 4-0 victory over Community in Wednesday’s quarterfinals.
Italia Kyle already knew what her team’s response would be as she trotted from the field to the dugout after falling into an early deficit.
“When we came back in and we were down three, we were like, ‘We’re getting it back right here. We’re getting it back,’” Kyle said. “We were all super excited in the dugout and we all felt good about this game. Just us having each other’s back, it really helped us to score all of our runs to start the game. It really pushed the players.”
Kyle was key in that comeback effort and in Alcoa’s ability to later add some insurance to its lead. The senior tallied two hits and an RBI in four at-bats.
“Honestly, I haven’t been doing so well,” Kyle said. “My plan tonight was see ball, hit ball and to play like it was my very last game. Just having that mindset makes me want to play all out and do the best that I can.”
Cassa Arnold opened the bottom first with a single to center field, and a fielding error on the part of Forrest shortstop Macyn Kirby allowed Kyle to reach first base.
Olivia Emert loaded the bases with a single, setting up a Kara Pitts infield RBI single that scored Arnold. Dylan Jablonski grounded out for the second out of the inning but it allowed Kyle to bring in another run.
Gabby Burkhart scored the tying run with the frame’s second infield RBI to make it 3-3 before Abby Hembree put Alcoa (25-8) ahead 5-3 on a single that was followed by another error in the same sequence.
“I think the games we’ve played before the state tournaments have helped us for these types of situations,” Jaylyn Halliburton said. “We’ve been on the other side of it and we know what it’s like. We know how to come back.”
Alcoa didn’t trail again once it took the lead, but Forrest (18-10) was able to plate two runs in the third to tie it back up at 5-5. The Lady Tornadoes answered again with a three-run fourth with Emert driving in a run on an RBI single and Halliburton scoring two more off of a two-run shot over the center field wall.
Like Kyle, it was the kind of hit Halliburton had been looking for since the team arrived in Murfreesboro and it came at the most opportune time.
“I thought it was a double (when the ball left the bat),” Halliburton said. “I’ve also been struggling early in the tournament and coach (Fekete) Bailey has just been telling me to stay aggressive and see good pitches and stay confident up there. I was just really excited to get that and help the team out.”
Arnold and Kyle combined for two RBIs in the fifth to give Alcoa some cushion and up its lead to 10-5, but Arnold was just as important in the circle.
She appeared in relief of Burkhart in the second, then helped keep the Lady Rockets in check for much of the evening, tossing three strikeouts and allowing just one run.
For Arnold, who has struggled with an injury throughout the season which has hindered her circle appearances, it was the type of performance the Alcoa coaching staff had been waiting on.
“Cassa hasn’t been healthy all year and she’s finally getting her legs back under her,” Fekete Bailey said. “To have her back, especially in a pressure situation and change the momentum with your senior leader out there, she just set the tone for the expectation of how the rest of the game was going to go.”
