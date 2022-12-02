CHATTANOOGA — Alcoa began preparing months ago for what it faced Friday.
The Tornadoes knew tough moments would come as they inched their way to their eighth straight state title, and that adversity wouldn’t go away until the final seconds of their season ticked away.
“That’s what we talk to our guys about,” Alcoa coach Brian Nix said. “That’s our motto, ‘They’ll break before we do.’ You have to earn that. That’s why we prepare the way we do. We work so much on those critical moments.”
So when Alcoa had to punt on its first drive after surrendering an opening touchdown to East Nashville in the Class 3A BlueCross Bowl, and watching the Eagles showcase an ability to match scores with Alcoa in a way very few have proven able, the Tornadoes didn’t shy from that adversity. They knew how to handle it.
Alcoa stayed with its strengths and ran behind a powerful offensive line, got timely stops from its hard-hitting defense and displayed the mental toughness it has sweated to build in practice as it flipped the adversity from one sideline to the other.
Senior quarterback Zach Lunsford found Luke Cannon on three touchdown tosses on his way to the MVP nod, the Tornadoes dominated special teams with two blocked PATs and Alcoa closed out the first half with an 11-point swing that covered all of 31 seconds to defeat a determined and talented East Nashville squad, 45-26, and claim its TSSAA-record eighth consecutive state championship.
“We knew that we were going to come out here and have to fight,” senior lineman Lance Williams told The Daily Times. “We knew that they weren’t just going to lay down for us. We just came out here and did what we’ve been doing every day.”
The win marks the 21st state title for Alcoa (14-1), the most in TSSAA history, and its first under Nix. He remembers how, when he first started his coaching career before coming to Alcoa, he hoped to win just one championship.
“I’m just so blessed,” Nix said. “I’m spoiled. I’m so blessed.”
The Tornadoes gave up a 24-yard rushing touchdown to Tre’quan Waters on the first drive for the Eagles (12-3), but Eli Owens blocked the PAT. After failing to score on its own first drive, Alcoa eventually found the end zone on an 18-yard touchdown pass from Lunsford to Cannon.
It was the first of three occasions Lunsford found Cannon on a scoring pass in the midday rematch of last year’s title contenders.
“(Luke Cannon) has been so big this year,” Nix said. “This kid hadn’t played football in three years. He’s a sophomore, a basketball player … We talked him into coming out and thought, eventually, he would be a pretty good player. He’s made some big catches all through these playoffs.”
After Eagles quarterback Zacchaeus Beard ran for a 3-yard touchdown to end a 15-play drive, and carried in the 2-point conversion himself, Jordan Harris responded with his own rushing score from three yards out, tying the game at 14-all with just under six minutes left in the half.
Brayden Cornett gave Alcoa its first lead with a 27-yard pick-six shortly after, but the scoring spree continued, as Beard capped off an 11-play drive with a 1-yard touchdown run. Kaden Bogan blocked the PAT, giving the Tornadoes their second block of the day and keeping their advantage intact by one point.
Starting a wild sequence to end the half, Jordan Harris took a screen pass 40 yards before Lunsford hit Cannon on an 11-yard touchdown pass.
“We had the ball so close, and we were like, ‘Okay, let’s run a screen to Jordan. It’s a safe call. He may break it,’” Nix said. “So he does what Jordan Harris normally does. When you need a big play, I can’t tell you how many times he’s bailed us out.”
With just seconds left in the half, the Eagles muffed the kickoff return, and after Garrison Stephens’ recovery at the 6-yard line, Bacon Lauderback drilled a 23-yard field goal as the second quarter expired.
The Tornadoes outscored the Eagles, 14-6, in the second half, with the only score of the third quarter coming on a 5-yard touchdown pass from Beard to Bobby Joyner.
It still wasn’t easy, though; Alcoa punted on its two drives in the third period, mishandling the opening kickoff, then allowing a partially-blocked punt to help East Nashville score.
In the fourth, the Tornadoes added a 44-yard touchdown pass from Lunsford to Cannon and a 12-yard scoring run by Harris to seal the win, overcoming a start to the half that Nix said “went as bad as it could go.”
Alcoa, though, had already become adept at moving past adversity. The trophy they held at Finley Stadium on Friday was the latest, and sweetest, example of it.
“We worked for this right here,” Williams said.
