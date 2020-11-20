Nothing seemed to go right for the Alcoa football team in the first half of the state quarterfinals against Gatlinburg-Pittman on Friday night.
Alcoa shut out the Highlanders by 43 points in their first matchup on Oct. 23 to secure the top seed in Region 2. But, with their season on the line in the tClass 3A playoffs Friday, Alcoa couldn’t seem to catch a break during the opening two quarters.
The Tornadoes entered halftime leading by one point after turning the ball over twice, allowing Gatlinburg-Pittman two touchdowns and committing penalties that negated two scores of their own.
“Everything went wrong in the first half,” Alcoa coach Gary Rankin said. “They responded in the second half. That’s what matters.”
Alcoa overcame its rough start by scoring 35 unanswered points in the second half en route to a 49-13 victory. The Tornadoes (12-1) will play at Red Bank (10-3) in the semifinals Friday night. Gatlinburg-Pittman ended its season at 10-3.
“I thought it was good for us because we needed to see us respond,” Rankin said. “Our kids — they’ve got to know how to react when things don’t go well.”
The Tornadoes went three-and-out on their opening drive, but it wasn’t all bad in the first quarter. Alcoa got on the board with 4:46 left when quarterback Caden Buckles — who became eligible to play this week after transferring from Knoxville Catholic ahead of the season — capped the Tornadoes’ second drive with a 1-yard plunge to give Alcoa the 7-0 lead.
Sophomore quarterback Zach Lunsford sparked Alcoa on its next possession with a 74-yard pass to Taharin Sudderth to set up the Tornadoes at the G-P 3-yard line, where Jordan Harris finished the job with a touchdown run to give Alcoa a 14-0 lead with 1:50 left in the first quarter.
It was at that point things turned ugly for the Tornadoes, starting with a fumble that gave Gatlinburg-Pittman the ball at the Alcoa 26. Four plays later, G-P quarterback Christian Hoffman scored a 1-yard rushing touchdown to cut the Tornadoes’ lead to seven 44 seconds into the second quarter.
Alcoa’s Brayden Anderson appeared to right the ship for the Tornadoes three minutes later when he intercepted the Highlanders and returned it 60 yards to the end zone, but a holding penalty resulted in the touchdown being called back.
Seconds later, another Alcoa turnover set up G-P at its own 11. The Tornadoes again appeared to find some momentum when their defense forced Gatlinburg-Pittman to punt, and Isaiah Bryant returned it 60 yards to the end zone. But again, a penalty negated the score and resulted in a fresh set of downs for G-P.
The Highlanders capitalized on the extended drive with a 30-yard rushing touchdown by Conor Reagan, and Grey Carroll blocked the point after attempt to preserve Alcoa’s narrow 14-13 lead entering the half.
When asked what he said to his players in the locker room, Rankin responded, “A lot. Loudly.”
“I just told them the truth,” Rankin said. “We were getting outplayed and we had a lot of bad things happen.”
“He was just really upset,” running back Ahmaudd Sankey added. “He just felt that we were more prepared and focused than how we came out and played. … Coach Rankin came to my locker and told me, ‘We’re going to give you the ball. Make something happen.’”
A senior, Sankey wasted no time doing just that. With four straight runs spanning 51 yards, Sankey marched the Tornadoes down the field and capped the opening drive of the third with a 9-yard touchdown run.
A minute later, Major Newman cushioned Alcoa’s lead when he stripped the ball away from a Gatlinburg-Pittman receiver and returned it for a touchdown to put the Tornadoes ahead 28-13 entering the fourth quarter.
Alcoa never looked back. In the final 12 minutes, Buckles connected with Bryant for a 47-yard touchdown, Elijah Cannon found the end zone on a 16-yard run and Itty Salter rounded out the scoring with a 1-yard rushing touchdown.
“Coach has been saying this all week, ‘They’re gong to come out and they’re going to want to beat you — their seniors want to play just like you all,’” Sankey said. “It shows us that anything can happen at any time, no matter who you’re playing.”
