The Alcoa football team certainly accomplished what it intended Friday night against Scott.
The Tornadoes recorded another Region 2-3A victory and escaped the game healthy. It wasn’t the flashiest of performances — at least not by Alcoa’s standards.
“We were flat,” Alcoa coach Gary Rankin said. “But we wanted to win and get out of here without any injuries, and I think we did that.”
The Tornadoes (3-0, 2-0 Region 2-3A) were forced to settle for a field goal on their opening drive, but they eventually found some rhythm on offense en route to a 38-0 win at home. Alcoa sophomore Zach Lunsford shined at quarterback, completing 10 of 12 passes for almost 150 yards and a pair of touchdowns against the Highlanders (2-1, 0-1).
Next up is a game Alcoa has long circled, one against cross-county rival Maryville (2-0) with bragging rights over Pistol Creek on the line.
“I don’t want to be like, ‘We were looking to next week,’ because we had to get by this week first,” Alcoa defensive end Grey Carroll said. “We started kind of slow on offense, but things picked up.”
On its first possession, Alcoa stalled at the Scott 11-yard line before getting on the board with a 28-yard field goal by Jett Foley. The highlight of that 11-play drive, which spanned over almost seven minutes, was a 20-yard completion from Cam Burden to Isiah Cox that put the Tornadoes in the red zone.
“We were expecting a win, but they came prepared, and we weren’t really ready for that,” Lunsford said. “We all really just knew what we had to do (to get going) — there wasn’t much that needed to be said.”
Alcoa’s defense did its job keeping the Highlanders from making any progress on their first drive, and Carroll was in large part responsible for that. It was Carroll’s first game back after missing Alcoa’s first two with a hip impingement and torn labrum.
Carroll made the first tackle of the game before joining Major Newman in bringing down Scott at the line of scrimmage on third down, forcing the Highlanders to punt it away.
On the Tornadoes’ ensuing drive, Ahmaudd Sankey found the end zone on a 14-yard rushing touchdown to give them a 10-0 lead entering the second quarter.
That’s when Alcoa got to work with a trio of touchdowns that put the Tornadoes ahead 31-0 at halftime. At quarterback, Burden kicked off the scoring barrage by connecting with Newman in the end zone on a bootleg for a 3-yard score.
On the Tornadoes’ next drive, they marched down the field to the Scott 6 before a low snap sailed between Burden’s legs on third down. He picked it up to prevent a turnover, but he wasn’t able to avoid a 7-yard loss that made it fourth-and-long.
Lunsford then entered the game and made sure the Tornadoes didn’t walk away empty-handed with a 13-yard touchdown pass to Ronald Jackson.
Sankey rounded out the first-half scoring when he waltzed into the end zone untouched for his second touchdown of the night — this one for nine yards.
Halfway through the third quarter, Alcoa notched its quickest scoring drive — as well as its final one of the night. On first down, Sankey put the Tornadoes in scoring position with a hard run up the middle of the field, shrugging off tackles for a 24-yard gain. Lunsford then finished the job with a 25-yard touchdown pass to Brayden Anderson on the next play.
“Once you throw that first touchdown pass in a game, you just start getting into a rhythm,” Lunsford said. “You’ve just got to trust your playmakers and get it into their hands.”
As usual, the Tornadoes’ defense was relentless. They held the Highlanders to just over 30 yards — none of which were earned through the air as all five of Scott’s passes were incomplete.
“We kept the shut out, so I’m satisfied,” Carroll said. “This was just a stepping stone to get to the goal, which is state.”
