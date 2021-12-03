CHATTANOOGA — Major Newman knew he could make the play if given the chance. After the Alcoa defense forced a punt against East Nashville midway through the first quarter, Newman came back to the Tornado sideline and told the coaching staff what he saw.
On the Eagles’ second punt attempt, the coaches gave Newman the green light to go after it. He spun around a defender and used his body to knock down a Rene Samual Lainez-Polanco punt. The ball was picked up by teammate Bubba Williams and three plays later, the Tornadoes opened up a two touchdown lead en route to an emphatic 45-14 Class 3A BlueCross Bowl win on Friday at Finley Stadium.
“I was able to see that I could get the ball,” Newman told The Daily Times. “When I came back to the sideline I was yelling at coach, ‘Let’s go block, let’s go block.’ I told him I’m fixing to go get it and he said, ‘Let’s go get it. This is your game.’
“I went out there, ending up blocking it and I think that was one of the biggest moments of the game for us. I think it gave us our energy.”
The win gave Alcoa a TSSAA record-tying seventh straight state championship — tying its own mark from 2004-10 — and marked the program’s state best 20th state football title.
“It’s not just (because of) our guys, I think it’s our community and school,” Rankin said. “Football’s important at Alcoa and in our community and our school and we have a lot of kids that play. A lot of kids take pride in playing there, so there’s a lot of factors. We’ve got great coaches that we’ve been able to hold on to year after year.
“We’ve got one of the best coaching staff’s in the state, I think, and it’s been key to be able to hold on to them. We’ve been fortunate and blessed.”
Alcoa’s most recent championship run was dominant, outscoring opponents 157-14 in postseason play, but East Nashville (10-5) — playing in its first ever state title game — came out swinging early.
Electing to receive the ball at the opening kickoff, Alcoa (14-1) looked to start off fast and make a statement, but the Eagles forced a rare three-and-out and the Tornadoes were the ones on their heels.
Alcoa struggled with East Nashville’s no-huddle approach early, allowing the Eagles to drive into the red zone, but the Tornadoes escaped without giving up any points when a first-down snap sailed over the head of quarterback Zacchaeus Beard. Isaiah Bryant ran the loose ball down to give Alcoa the ball at the 40-yard line.
East Nashville had its moments after that, including a Amarion Ford touchdown run at the end of the first half and a Beard 12-yard scoring pass to Frank Gordon IV early in the third quarter, but the Tornadoes didn’t give it much after making adjustments on the Eagles’ first drive, holding them to just 59 rushing yards and forcing a pair of turnovers.
“(East Nashville) really had a good, fast-paced offense,” Alcoa defensive lineman Michael Williams said. “We’re not really used to that, but we changed up our game plan to figure out how to stop them and that’s what we did. We just executed.”
It wasn’t until Alcoa’s third drive that it found the end zone as quarterback Caden Buckles launched a pass deep and hit a wide open Bryant, who backpedaled across the goal line to give the Tornadoes a 7-0 lead with 1:26 left in the first quarter.
Buckles finished with BlueCross Bowl MVP honors after going 12-of-17 passing for 117 yards a score while adding another 52 yards on the ground and three touchdowns.
“I saw Isaiah, he ran open and I knew he was there,” Buckles said. “I waited too long to throw it and I got hammered. ... I just held the ball too long. I threw it and it went straight up. I was just watching the ball, (Bryant) caught it. That was a big play for us. It was great to get on the board like that.”
Alcoa went on to score 21 unanswered, thanks in part to special teams. After Newman’s blocked punt, a Lainez-Polanco punt into the back of one his personal protectors and a forced fumble on an East Nashville kickoff return set up two short touchdown runs from Jordan Harris and Buckles.
Itty Salter’s 24-yard run into the end zone with 10:56 left in the fourth quarter was followed by a Buckles 2-yard rushing score to cap off 333 yards of total offense and put the bow on another championship season.
“We always want a fast start,” Newman said.
“We wanted the same game plan as last week. We wanted a fast start to get out of the gates. It didn’t happen like we wanted to. East Nashville is a great team, a solid team. They kind of came out and gave us some little fits, but we all came together. This is a phenomenal group of guys. It’s a blessing.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.