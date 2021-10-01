Alcoa got another shutout effort from its defense, quarterback Caden Buckles threw for over 200 yards on a night the run game was uncharacteristically unproductive and the Tornadoes posted a 38-0 victory over Cookeville on Friday at Bill Bailey Stadium.
The Tornadoes offense started slow, gaining one first down on its opening drive. From there, Alcoa dominated the outmatched Cavaliers, scoring touchdowns on five consecutive possessions. The Tornadoes (6-1) got on the board midway through the first quarter on a Itty Salter 14-yard touchdown run, taking advantage of a short field following a short Cookeville punt.
Even with its offensive success in the first half, Alcoa failed to get into a real rhythm in the run game. The Tornadoes ran for 64 yards on 15 carries but struggled to move the ball consistently on the ground.
“We ran the ball a little bit better in the second half, but they were pretty tough up in there,” Alcoa coach Gary Rankin said. “We certainly didn’t have our way with them upfront. We didn’t block them as well as I’d like to have.”
The critical point in the first half came early in the second quarter. Facing a fourth-and-9 at the Cavaliers’ 28-yard line, Rankin rolled the dice and kept the offense on the field. The Tornadoes faked a halfback swing pass, allowing tight end Eli Owens to get wide open on a seam route. Buckles hit Owens in stride for a 28-yard touchdown to open the gates.
It was the first of three passing touchdowns for Buckles. The senior completed 16 of his 20 passes for 221 yards in three quarters of action.
“He looked good to me,” Rankin said. “He looked really good. He’s certainly one of the better quarterbacks in East Tennessee — there’s no doubt about that. Threw the ball well, leadership was good, everything was good about him.”
Leading 21-0, Alcoa started its final drive of the first half at its own 10-yard line without a timeout and 1:27 on the clock. Buckles and the Tornadoes proceeded to go on a masterful seven-play, 90-yard touchdown drive in one minute, three seconds. Buckles went 4-of-5 on the drive while adding 11 yards on the ground. Alcoa earned 30 yards on two pass interference calls before Buckles found Major Newman for a 17-yard touchdown.
“It was impressive,” Rankin said. “We like to work it. We were backed up and didn’t have any timeouts left. It was about as good as you could do it on our level I would think. Caden made some wise decisions, scrambled a couple times and got out of bounds. Lofted a great pass to Major (Newman) over in the corner there. The two-minute drill was good.”
Newman had an impressive performance, catching four passes for 58 yards and a touchdown and rushing for 28 yards — all in the first half.
Alcoa's defense suffocated visiting Cookeville, allowing no drive to last longer than seven plays. The Cavaliers (1-6) threw for 50 yards — thanks in large part to a 26-yard reception by Evan Whited. Cookeville was less effective on the ground, netting 7 yards on 21 carries.
“I didn’t see anything (the needed improvement defensively),” Rankin said. “They made a play or two but defensively they didn’t have a whole lot of yardage. We swarmed around on defense pretty good.”
Alcoa is off next week before hosting Union County on Oct. 15 for homecoming.
