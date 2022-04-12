Alcoa’s boys and girls track and field teams braved the early morning storms and competed in a full day of events in the Blount County Championships Tuesday at William Blount High School.
Alcoa represented the Class AA East Region well with both the boys and girls coming in second.
“We’ve been pretty pleased with the effort all the way around,” Alcoa coach Chris Frary Told the Daily Times. “We’ve made a few mistakes here and there, and the conditions today were not really good for our horizontal jumps, one of our strongpoints. Our approach for the long jump was to get a legal jump and be done. With triple jump, we didn’t even let our triple jumpers go, because it’s been so wet, and pits have been soggy.”
While Alcoa erred on the side of caution in the jumping portion of the event, it managed to string together second place runs in the 100, 200, 1,600 and 3,200-meter portion of the championship. Fueling the Tornadoes effort was Jordan Harris, Jaber Abdul and Sam Bridges.
The relay portion of the championship saw similar results with Alcoa placing second behind Maryville in the 4x100, 4x200, 4x400 and 4x800 relays, respectively. In the 100-meter hurdles, Major Newman’s time of 16.66 seconds was just enough to place third overall, beating Maryville’s Micah Dunn by a one-tenth of a second.
Rounding off the Tornadoes performance was Michael Monroe in the triple jump with a mark of 37 1/4 inches. His performance bested nine other competitors in the event.
The Lady Tornadoes’ Keirstin Ensminger shined in the girls 200 with a time of 27.40 placing her second overall in the event. In the girls 400 race, Alcoa’s Ashley Halter squeaked into third place by a 0.32 of a second over Maryville’s Cayman Rudd.
The Alcoa girls boasted fairly well in the short distance relays, capturing second place finishes in both the 100 and 200. Unfortunately, the Lady Tornadoes fell just short of the podium in the 400 and 800 relays.
Standout performance by Lady Tornadoes include Charlotte Tymon and Bella Daugherty. Tymon placed third in the girls triple jump with a mark of 27-7 1/2 inches. Daugherty placed fourth in the girls Shot Put with a mark of 25 1/2 inches.
The Blount County Championship represents the halfway mark throughout the long track and field season. Frary understands the importance of being able to reflect on both teams’ performance and adjust as the season enters final stretch.
“I thought in the running the running events we’ve held up pretty well today,” Frary said. “This is all about just getting a feel for where we stand mid-season, and for the most part our kids stepped up and ran well.
“We got the Vol classic coming up this weekend and we wanted to get a bit of experience and fine tune a little bit especially in our relays. We know the competition is going to be really stiff over there. Overall we like where we are this point of the season. We have a lot of work to do before sectionals in May just like everybody else.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.