Alcoa’s Jude Green maintained his position on the second and final day of the Small Class state decathlon Friday inside Austin Peay’s Fortera Stadium, finishing second with a total of 4,847 points while his teammates Landon Ford (4,724 points) and Braxton Baumann (4,459) placed fourth and fifth, respectively.
The trip put forth their best effort in the shot put, taking the top three spots in the event. Baumann finished first with a distance of 47-10 meters while Green placed second (39-05) and Ford finished third (37-04).
Green added a fourth-place finish in the 110-meter hurdles (17.82 seconds), the high jump (5-03.75) and the long jump (18-08).
Ford made the jump from fifth to fourth place on the second day after finishing in the top five of four of the five events, placing fifth in 110-meter hurdles (18.99), second in the high jump (5-07.75) and second in the long jump (19-00.50) to go along with his shot put performance.
Green, Ford and Baumann earned Alcoa 17 points toward its team score for the state tournament.
