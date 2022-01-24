Alcoa sophomore forward Charlotte Tymon and junior defender Peyton Potts were each named to the Tennessee Sports Writers Association's Class AA All-State team on Sunday.
Tymon, who was also named The Daily Times Girls Soccer Player of the Year, tallied 32 goals for the Lady Tornadoes, finishing one goal shy of tying the program’s single-season record set by Sydney O’Hara in 2017.
Potts earned all-state recognition for the second consecutive season after leading a back line that surrendered 1.1 goals per game and pitched 11 shutouts.
