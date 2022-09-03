Talent doesn’t always equal touches when playing football for Alcoa.
Playing on a team that often sits its starters after halftime, or even before, due to big leads means that even the Tornadoes’ most electric playmakers face limited chances to showcase their abilities.
So when Elijah Cannon scored in all three phases of the game during Alcoa’s 61-6 win over Northview Academy on Thursday, it was simply the junior’s way of taking advantage of opportunities.
“It’s hard to get the ball in kind of the offense because we have so many good athletes,” Cannon told The Daily Times. “We have so many people that can really do anything at any time with the ball, so when you get the opportunity, you’ve got to take it and make the most of it.”
Cannon ran for a 3-yard touchdown, caught a 63-yard scoring pass from quarterback Zach Lunsford and returned an interception to the end zone, sparking the Tornadoes (3-0, 2-0 Region 2-3A) every way he could after receiving limited touches to start the season.
He’s a prime example of the versatility that blends well with the demands of being an Alcoa football player; when you get the ball in your hands, you’ve got to do all you can with it.
“Elijah Cannon, he can line up at defensive end, he can line up at outside linebacker, wide receiver, tailback, fullback,” Alcoa coach Brian Nix said. “He does a whole lot. Really talented athlete. Week one, I think he got two touches.”
Cannon would get more carries if Alcoa didn’t have electric tailback Jordan Harris, who caught a 28-yard touchdown pass and also broke off a 33-yard scoring run against Northview (1-2, 0-1), at its disposal.
Having them both as options in the backfield is just an added layer of opportunity for Alcoa.
“I think Jordan’s one of the best backs we’ve had,” Cannon said. “Honestly, Jordan can do just as much as I can. He can do anything with the ball that I can. For us to be kind of tag-teaming like that, I think it’s something special.”
Aaron Davis, Alcoa’s senior leader at linebacker, provided another example of taking advantage of touches Friday, hauling in a pass from Lunsford and finishing the 49-yard catch-and-run play with the Tornadoes’ third touchdown in just the first quarter.
Even freshman tailback Blair Goodson made the most of his chances, leading the team in rushing with 59 yards on five carries, 31 of which came on a touchdown run in the fourth quarter. It marked Alcoa’s final score in the Region 2-3A win.
For the Tornadoes, though, the goal isn’t just to make the most of chances when getting the ball. It’s also to maintain a positive attitude and help out the team when the offensive isn’t looking your way.
That’s non-negotiable for Nix, Alcoa’s first-year head coach who is tasked with both keeping the winning foundation alive while building his own culture.
“At this place, you may not get a lot,” Nix said. “(Standout tight end) Eli Owens (in) week one had four touches, but he scored on three of them. So once you get (touches), you’ve got to make them count. I think that’s the thing from week in and week out, just getting our players to understand … At this place, you may get a bunch one week, and you may not get (as many another week).
“We always say, ‘You want to be one of the dudes or do you want to be the only dude?’ You maybe get three or four touchdowns a week, but you’re losing 35-28, that gets old really quick. So I think that’s part of being a good teammate is supporting your guys when maybe you’re not getting all the touches.”
