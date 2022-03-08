MURFREESBORO — Standing outside of the visitor’s locker room at Bearden High School on Feb. 14, Alcoa girls basketball coach David Baumann shook his head as he described his team’s lack of toughness.
He had questions following a 59-22 loss to the then-No. 3 Class 4A team in the state in Bearden and one those questions included how long the Lady Tornadoes postseason would be.
Baumann discussed that moment being a turning point, one that helped pave the way for Alcoa to notch a 47-38 win over Westmoreland in the Class 2A state quarterfinals Wednesday inside Middle Tennessee State's Murphy Center.
The Lady Tornadoes' path between that low point at Bearden and a state tournament win included a win over Knoxville Catholic and drubbings of Pigeon Forge, South Greene and West Greene, as well as a thrilling 66-61 victory at McMinn Central in sectionals to send them to Murfreesboro for the first time since 2018.
“People were asking us, you know, why would you schedule Bearden so late (in the regular season)?,” Baumann said. “One, when we scheduled them, we thought Ainsley and Amelia Pfeiffer would be available, and two, we didn’t know Mak Bremer would tear her ACL, so we thought we would have a different team going into Bearden and thought that it would be a good test going into the postseason. Instead, it turned into a pretty big wake-up call for us.”
Alcoa (24-12) had most of those pieces back against the Lady Eagles. The combination of the size and experience that both Ainsley and Amelia Pfeiffer bring as well as the clutch performances that players like Karli Haworth, Eden Davis and Macie Ridge proved paramount for the Lady Tornadoes.
Haworth tallied a game-high 17 points while Davis and Amelia Pfeiffer had double-digit outings with 12 and 10 points, respectively. On the defensive end, Ainsley Pfeiffer finished with nine rebounds and three blocks.
“We didn’t have much size,” Haworth said. “(The Pfeiffer’s) coming and getting rebounds, they just add so much to our team because they’re really unselfish and even if they’re not just hammering it down in the paint, they have good kick-outs because everybody is going to crash down. They just help us a bunch.”
After a travel call on its opening possession and a Anna Creasy jumper to put Westmoreland (29-4) up 2-0 within the first minute, Alcoa responded swiftly with a 7-0 run with Amelia and Ainsley Pfeiffer accounting for all of those points. When Bayleigh Norman scored to quell that run, the Lady Tornadoes clapped back with six unanswered points that began with an and-one from Haworth.
Alcoa dominated much of the first quarter, but were outscored 13-10 in the second quarter as the Lady Eagles tied it at 15 off of a pair of Creasy free throws with less than five minutes left in the period before Trinity Hodge connected on a jumper to help the Lady Tornadoes close out the half up three.
On an afternoon where Alcoa uncharacteristically shot 38% from 3-point range, Baumann’s second-half approach was about putting the ball in the hands of his guards — Haworth, Davis and Ridge — and forcing Westmoreland’s defense to come to them. Although the Lady Tornadoes were unable to create much separation in the third quarter, that strategy paid off in the fourth.
With possession and the clock winding down, Westmoreland had no answer to get it back other than fouling, but Haworth and Davis made the most of every trip to the charity stripe, going a combined 18-of-21 and slowly pushing Alcoa’s lead to a point that the Lady Eagles were helpless to overcome.
“This is something that we worked on at the very beginning of the year, and I told them that I felt like this was something that we could do with the guards that we had and the way we shoot free throws,” Baumann said. “I felt like we had a chance to get here. We watched Macon County last year in the state championship game do that late and they had two tremendous guards that they handed the ball and knocked down free throws. We have two pretty dang good guards that can do the same.”
Having already solidified their place in history with the program's first semifinal appearance since 1984, the Lady Tornadoes will look to clinch their second-ever state tournament final appearance at 7 p.m. (6 p.m. local) on Thursday against Westview (29-2).
“This is the first time we’ve experienced (the state tournament),” Haworth said. “It’s really exciting. The environment and just getting to play here is really fun for all of us to share as a team.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.