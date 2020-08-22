Alcoa junior quarterback Safdar McCrary knew going into the season opener that snaps would be determined by the number of mistakes that he and sophomore Zach Lunsford made.
The duo made their fair share, not enough to prevent the Tornadoes from cruising to a 35-7 victory over Blackman, but enough to leave the answer of who the best man for the job is going forward up in the air.
“Tonight, they both made mistakes and they both made good plays,” Alcoa offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach David Sweetland told The Daily Times. “Each of them brings something that the other doesn’t, so unless one of them separates, we’ll keep playing both.”
McCrary, a transfer from McClymonds High School in Oakland, California, received the start at quarterback because of his athleticism and ability to contribute in the running game, but Alcoa struggled to get anything going with him under center in the first half.
The results for Lunsford before halftime were not any better, with his only possessions ending with an interception that was tipped at the line of scrimmage.
Alcoa mustered seven points in the first half on a 15-yard rushing touchdown from senior running back Ahmaudd Sankey.
However, the second half was a different story. Lunsford provided a spark the offense desperately needed with a perfect back-shoulder throw to senior wide receiver Brayden Anderson for a 27-yard score that got Alcoa back in front after McCrary botched a handoff that Blackman returned for a touchdown.
“I think it really shifted the momentum, but I couldn’t have done it without the offensive line blocking well and that great catch from Brayden,” Lunsford said.
“Zach is much more excitable, and I think he went in and got the kids excited,” Sweetland added. “He made a few big plays that got us going.”
It seemed to wake McCrary up as well.
He looked much more comfortable in the offense late in the second half, completing a 45-yard bomb to Landon Ford to set up a 17-yard touchdown pass to senior Taharin Sudderth from senior wide receiver and outside linebacker Cam Burden, who also acts as Alcoa’s Wildcat quarterback.
McCrary capped his bounce back half with a touchdown throw to Ford.
“We had some plays that could have cost us early, but they bounced back and made plays,” Sweetland said. “With no scrimmages and no game experience for those guys, we knew they were going to make some mistakes, but we wanted to see how they responded to them, and I thought they did well.”
McCrary completed all six of his passes for 120 yards and 30 yards rushing on nine carries while Lunsford went 5-for-8 for 53 yards.
The two-quarterback system worked well enough to get the Tornadoes in the win column, but both quarterbacks acknowledged they would prefer to be able to find a rhythm by being the only guy under center, but that will not happen until one of them finds a way to erase the amount of mistakes they made.
“It’s kind of tough because when you’re in a zone and then you have to switch out, you kind of feel like, ‘Why would he do that,’” McCrary said. “It just throws you off, but then when you go back in you have to start all over again and get back in your zone so that the coaches will keep you in.
“… We got the first game in the books and now we’re comfortable. We just have to come out here for the rest of the season and be us.”
