GATLINBURG — Brian Nix knows the headaches a running quarterback can pose on a defense.
Before taking the Alcoa head coaching job earlier this year, Nix spent the previous 17 seasons as the Tornadoes' defensive coordinator and is still heavily involved on that side of the ball. According to Nix, facing an offense with a dual-threat quarterback is a challenge, but his own offense enjoys the luxury of giving other defensive coordinators problems.
Senior quarterback Zach Lunsford flashed his ability as a runner during Alcoa's 52-17 Region 2-3A win over Gatlinburg-Pittman at Hammonds Stadium last Thursday, picking up 26 yards on eight attempts. He had two first-half runs on third down where he picked up the first to keep the Tornadoes drive going and trucked a couple of defenders in the process.
"(Lunsford) runs hard," Nix told The Daily Times. "He's a hard runner. Zach wants to win for this team. He's paid his dues since he's been here and he'll do anything he can to help this team be successful. He's a physical runner, he's worked hard in the offseason in the weight room, so it's fun to see a quarterback that's willing to run like that.
"The quarterback run is a part of our offense. It's hard to account for. Me being a defensive guy, when a team is able to line up and run the quarterback, they've got an extra hat."
So committed was Lunsford to helping his team, he emphasized a stronger run game throughout the offseason. While that ability has always been there, he bulked up so he could make the kind of plays he made against the Highlanders.
"That's something I've been working on in the offseason, being able to run hard," Lunsford said. "I'm trying to capitalize on those big plays."
He has an arm, too. Lunsford was 10-of-14 passing for 216 yards and two touchdowns. His swing pass to senior running back Jordan Harris just that went for a 63-yard score just before halftime helped swing the momentum in Alcoa's favor, then he added even more with a 49-yard downfield strike to Breenen Duggan that extended the lead to 38-7.
"I just see my guys wide open and I know they're going to make a great play for me," Lunsford said. "I've just got to get the ball to them."
Backup quarterback Eli Graf, who also splits time at wide receiver and in the secondary on defense, provided a preview of the Tornadoes offense over the next two years. His number was called early in the third quarter and he hit pay dirt on a keeper that went for 18 yards and a touchdown.
The play did more than just bolster the sophomore's confidence. It showed the mutual trust between him and the coaching staff.
"(The coaching staff putting him in in the third quarter) definitely helps my confidence," Graf said. "It reassures their trust in me. I just come in and execute all the plays they want me to execute."
Graf ran for two scores, the other coming in the fourth quarter on an even more impressive 65-yard scamper. He finished second in rushing behind Harris with 121 yards on three carries.
"We got some big linemen that can go down the field and block and they can be pretty mobile on a lot of our run plays," Graf said. "I just saw the whole and it was pretty wide open. That made it pretty easy for me. All I had to do was break a few tackles in the secondary and I was home free."
"(Graf) is a special player," Nix added. "He's just competitive. You're talking about a kid that if he doesn't get hurt (last season), he probably starts in the secondary as a freshman. He's just a competitive dude that can do a lot of things."
For Alcoa, more important than having two dynamic quarterbacks is their strong relationship on and off the field. Both players have bonded over the past year and their support for each other shows.
When Graf ran in his first touchdown on Thursday, nobody was happier for him than Lunsford.
"I love Eli Graf," Lunsford said. "That's my little brother. I love seeing him go out there and do his thing. That helps me because he's going to be the next quarterback after I leave."
"Since I came in last year, we've kind of bonded at the quarterback position," Graf added. "We learn from each other, learn from the mistakes, learn from the good things, too."
