After losing in the district semifinals a season ago, Alcoa soccer coach Shane Corley and his team fell just short of ending the program’s district finals drought.
This made the No. 2-seed Tornadoes’ 3-2 win over No. 3 Pigeon Forge in the District 2-A semifinals on Tuesday at Alcoa Elementary School even more meaningful.
“It is a big relief. We couldn’t be happier,” Corley told The Daily Times. “It’s been five years since we’ve been able to get there. This is a big one for us.”
In Alcoa’s regular season meeting with Pigeon Forge, the Tornadoes got out to a fast start in the form of two first half goals from Jaden Dyar in their 5-1 win.
In the rematch, Dyar’s ability to quickly break open games was on display once again, as he scored twice in the opening six minutes of the contest. The first goal came as he surged past the defense on a one-man fast break before placing the ball past the keeper. His second came just two minutes later when rebounding the ball off the post via a pass from Jacob Knight.
“Fantastic freshman. We’ve been able to count on (Dyar) since day one when we brought him into preseason with us,” Corley said. “He just keeps getting better. We’re so thrilled that he’s playing for us.”
After Dyar netted the two shots to give Alcoa a 2-0 lead, it quieted the rest of the half. However, the Tornadoes were able to get back on the board within the first 30 seconds of the second half with a strike from Andrew Knight.
Fast starts that dwindle into slumps have been common for Alcoa this season. The Tornadoes still held onto the win, but it wasn’t in the way Corley desired.
“I don’t feel like we maintained our urgency throughout the match,” Corley said. “We get early goals and we tend to have peaks and valleys with the way we’re playing and we let (Pigeon Forge) dictate. We weren’t playing a soccer match the way we wanted to play a soccer match. It ended up more of a kickball game for probably the second 20 in the first half and it kind of got that way again in the second half. That’s (Pigeon Forge) dictating the way the game is played instead of us dictating.”
Pigeon Forge was able to score once in each half following the early Alcoa attacks, but it wasn’t enough to pull the upset. Alcoa goalkeeper Jeremiah Hester came up with crucial stops down the stretch as the defense suffocated any attempts to tie the game as the time winded down.
With the win secured, Alcoa will now face Gatlinburg-Pittman in the district championship Thursday. The Highlanders have put together a solid season en route to claiming the No. 1 seed.
Alcoa’s familiarity with G-P could help.
“We have to be patient when we play Gatlinburg-Pittman,” Corley said. “They’re going to have a lot of possession and they’re going to have the ball a lot. We know that they play a good soccer match. They’ve got good soccer players. We’ve gone up against them a lot over the years. I think we understand their style of play. The main thing is getting our guys to understand that we have to play with patience and we have to play the style of soccer that we want to play and dictate the game and not get into a game where we were chasing like we were tonight.”
