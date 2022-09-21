Brian Nix remembers how close Knoxville West came to beating Alcoa in their meeting last season before.
The first-year coach believes that his team took the Rebels for granted, leading to the Tornadoes needing a clutch touchdown followed by a two-point conversion in double overtime. He doesn’t want them to make the same mistake twice.
“If there was any question last year about the quality of West, there’s not anymore,” Nix told The Daily Times. “To be honest, last year, I’m not sure our players respected how good of a team they were. Their discipline, they’re tough and probably even more so this year. I talked to (coach) Lamar (Brown) on Saturday and I told him, ‘You guys look like a state championship football team.’
“You see a lot of teams out there with talent and with good players, but the teams that are going to win in November and December are the ones that run the ball well, that take care of the ball, don’t make mistakes, defend the run well, are solid in the kicking game. You can’t look at one thing and say they struggle in this area. They’re just an all-around solid team.”
Alcoa is looking to improve from last year ahead of its marquee matchup with Knoxville West at 7 p.m. Thursday on Goddard Field. The Tornadoes (5-0, 3-0 Region 2-3A) are fresh off a 47-20 win against Pigeon Forge without senior quarterback Zach Lunsford, but West enters the heavyweight battle on an equally impressive streak.
West (5-0, 2-0 Region 2-5A) blanked Sevier County, 49-0, last week, their second shutout victory of the season. The Rebels have outscored their opponents 198-40 through it first five games, and their smallest margin of victory was a 20-point win over Bearden in their season opener.
West has a pair of two-way seniors, Ja’qurrius Wrenn and Brayden Latham, that Nix has circled after watching the film. Both players had an interception in West’s win over Sevier County, and each have multiple touchdowns on offense — Wrenn receiving and Latham rushing.
“Their physicality overall stands out,” Nix said. “(Wrenn) on both sides of the ball — he’s aggressive on defense, makes tackles then comes over on offense and catches balls. He’s a really dynamic player. (Latham), the running back, he just runs hard. You see him, it looks like it’s going to be a 1-yard gain, and all of a sudden, the whistle blows and it’s an 8-yard gain. He’s what you want to see in a back.”
Alcoa already has a formula in place to beat high-quality opponents: string four quarters of fundamental football together. The Tornadoes did so in their Battle of Pistol Creek win over Maryville, but it was the only time Nix said they have this season. Preventable mistakes have not cost the Tornadoes a game so far, but West is more than capable of being the first to capitalize.
“Every rep you take is a chance to get yourself better,” Nix said. “What you’re trying to do at practice is develop habits because when you line up in a game, it’s too late to try and adjust your techniques or change your habits. It’s no fun for the kids to have to come into a game and have to think about things. And football especially is an extremely physical game. You can’t play physical if you’re thinking about technique.”
