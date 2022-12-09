The Alcoa girls basketball team spent the two days prior to its meeting with Greeneville focusing on boxing out, but the extra attention did not amount to much in the first half.
A bevy of Greeneville offensive rebounds negated an otherwise stout defensive performance, allowing the Lady Greene Devils to hang around.
That changed after the intermission as the Lady Tornadoes flipped the battle on the glass, ultimately out-rebounding the Lady Greene Devils, 35-32. As Alcoa closed out defensive possessions, Greeneville scored less and less points, totaling one over the final six minutes, 34 seconds as Alcoa cruised to a 57-40 victory on Friday at Alcoa High School.
"Before we practiced Wednesday, I showed everybody that had a missed box out (on film)," Alcoa coach David Baumann told The Daily Times. "I wasn't pleased in the first half, but we talked about it at halftime and adjusted.
"Those three (Amelia Pfeiffer, Ainsley Pfeiffer, Mak Bremer) have played a lot of basketball, and we told them that it was going to be big girl basketball because they are physical. We did a good job of matching their physicality in the second half."
Junior forward Amelia Pfeiffer paced Alcoa (5-1) with 17 rebounds to go along with 8 points.
The Lady Tornadoes held a meager five-point lead with five-and-a-half minutes remaining when senior guard Macie Ridge hit a 3-pointer out of a timeout. Alcoa got a stop on the other end and then an offensive rebound on its ensuing possession, which led to a wide-open 3 that senior guard Karli Haworth buried.
It kickstarted a run of nine unanswered points capped by a Haworth and-one. Greeneville's Lauren Bailey tallied the Lady Greene Devils' only point down the stretch afterward, but the outcome was already decided.
"We had a span there where we didn't really rebound well, but Amelia stepped up, Ainsley (Pfeiffer) stepped up and Kara (Pitts) came in there and got some really good rebounds," Ridge said. "We've been working a lot on that in practice, and I thought we did really well on that end."
Ridge tallied a game-high 21 points, 13 of which came in the second quarter to lift Alcoa to a 28-23 halftime lead. The UVA-Wise signee hit three 3-pointers in the period, the last of which put her over the 1,000-point threshold for her career.
"I'm so blessed to be able to have this opportunity to let alone play basketball but also have the ability to have such an awesome accomplishment," Ridge said.
Ridge also had the responsibility of shutting down Bailey — as she always does against the opposing teams' best player — and had no problem doing so, limiting her to 6 points.
"If I know there is a good player on the other team, I'm always like, 'Can I please guard her?'" Ridge said. "I'd rather play defense than play offense, and it makes you feel really good about yourself when your coach depends on you to do that."
It was the fifth consecutive victory for Alcoa, the last two of which have come against Seymour and Greeneville (6-2), who played each other in the Class 3A sectionals last season.
"I told the girls they may not realize how big a win that is until the end of the year when you look at their record and maybe catch them at the state tournament in 3A," Baumann said. "That's a big one for us."
Greeneville boys 58, Alcoa 50: The Alcoa boys basketball team knew the challenge placed in front of it Friday.
A meeting with back-to-back Class 3A state champion Greeneville was tough enough, but the addition of three Alcoa players making their season debuts and the subsequent rotation change only added to it.
And yet, the Tornadoes did not find themselves that far off the mark in a loss to the Greene Devils on Friday at Alcoa High School.
"I told our guys multiple times coming into this one that this was going to be a difficult game for us," Alcoa coach Ryan Collins told The Daily Times. "We had kids transitioning, roles changing, minutes changing and subbing patterns changing. It's all different, and you're trying to figure out cohesion and what works.
"The one thing I liked is we stayed together. We didn't have success, and to be honest, we just got beat by a better team tonight, but we never went against each other. That's why I wholeheartedly believe in this group."
Nothing stood out as problematic for Alcoa (6-3) other than its inability to hit shots, but even its stream of misses came on mostly good looks.
The Tornadoes trailed 52-47 with four minutes remaining but only mustered a free throw and a singe field goal down the stretch.
"You have to understand what kind of program we were going against," Collins said. "They know how to win, and it doesn't matter if you take (2022 Class 3A Mr. Basketball winner) Ja'Kobi Gillespie away or not, those kids think they're going to win.
"They were making us guard for long possessions, and sometimes you have to answer that with a bucket, and we just did not see one go through tonight. We really struggled shooting, and I know sometimes those nights are going to happen, but in order for us to be good, we have to see a higher percentage of 3s go in than what we saw tonight."
Alcoa welcomed sophomores Eli Graf and Eli Owens and senior Kaelin Griffin after they missed the first eight games of the season helping the Alcoa football team win an eighth consecutive Class 3A BlueCross Bowl.
Graf was one of three Tornadoes in double figures, tallying 12 points. Junior Brady Haun scored a team-high 17 points while senior Jahvin Carter, who suffered a mild ankle sprain Monday against Seymour, added 11.
"I thought Graf was great," Collins said. "He's a guy that is going to come in and play his heart out. He's great defensively, especially on the ball, and he can execute anything we ask. He gives us an additional ball handler, and I thought he did a good job of creating his own shot at the rim. I thought in his minutes he was very productive."
Alcoa did not leave the gym feeling any worse about itself despite a sluggish offensive performance. If anything, it knows that it will continue to improve after an early-season reset that added some new faces.
"I don't think we have a locker room that is reeling," Collins said. "They understand the product wasn't good enough to beat that good of a program tonight, but they are going to show up and they are going to work. I believe in kids that are for their teammates, whether they are sitting or they are on the floor.
"The shots are going to fall at some point, and your defense therefore gets a little extra pep in its step, and then you're good enough on a given night to beat a respected program. We just weren't tonight."
